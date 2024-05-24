Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

Things are heating up with less than eight weeks to the fight.

Jake Paul has said that he ‘won’t take it easy’ when he shares the ring with Mike Tyson in July, despite being 30 years his junior.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said he expects Tyson to have the same approach and described his opponent as the “most vicious champion ever”.

The recent press conferences featuring both Tyson and Paul delivering verbal blows to one another produced some weird moments, most notably Paul telling reporters that he wanted to “kiss Mike’s big juicy lips”.

If you thought it couldn’t possibly get any weirder than that, you’d be wrong.

Mike Tyson just said he watched videos of Jake Paul dancing at 16 years old and it gave him an erection



i’m not even kidding pic.twitter.com/dyrVRF0XZa — OOC MMA (@oocmma) May 17, 2024

27-year-old Paul was asked by TMZ Sports if there’s any part of him that would hold back.

“Absolutely not,” Paul responded … explaining if Tyson gets a shot to knock him out, he’ll do the exact same “in an embarrassing fashion.”

“So, I have to reciprocate that same energy,” he added. “But Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall.”

On July 20, both men will return to the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

By the time the fight comes round, Tyson will have just turned 58 whilst Paul will be 27, making this the largest age gap between two fighters in professional boxing history.

Ever since the fight was announced in March, boxing fans have wondered what the rules will be, and whether the bout would be sanctioned as an exhibition or not.

Now, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations have confirmed that Tyson vs Paul will be a professional bout that will go on both men’s records.

The fight will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds with both Paul and Tyson wearing 14-ounce gloves in the ring and no headgear.

The bout will be Iron Mike’s first professional fight since 2005 and the first time he has stepped in the ring since he took on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in 2020.

Paul, meanwhile, last fought in February as he stopped Ryan Bourland in the first round, with his only loss coming to Tommy Fury.

