Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

The much-anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been postponed and is set to be rescheduled for a date towards the end of this year.

The fight was originally scheduled for 20th July in Arlington, Texas, but Tyson’s camp have revealed that the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion has been advised by his doctor to refrain from any heavy training in the coming weeks in order to recover from an ulcer flare up.

The fight’s promoters, Most Valuable Promotions, released a statement last night announcing the postponement and stating the reasons why.

They said: “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

Netflix, who secured the rights to stream the event, released their own statement shortly after, which read: “Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned.

“Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.

“The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup! Stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of next week.”

Paul responded to the news by posting a video to his Instagram, stating: “Obviously devastating news, I’m heartbroken, speechless, gutted. We’ve been working so hard over here, everyone in this camp and I feel bad for everyone in this event, the whole undercard. This opportunity has been ripped from all of us, but I do value Mike’s health.

“Love that guy, so much respect for him and I want Mike to be healthy. He still says he’s going to knock me out and I bought myself some time so Mike is still talking s*** over there. But Mike if you still want to do this, like you’ve said behind closed doors, I’m ready whenever you’re ready.

“This is too big an opportunity, this fight’s going to change the world. I turn all my Ls into Ws – a motto I live by – and the universe makes no mistakes so let’s see what’s in store, but sorry this didn’t work out.”

Tyson, meanwhile, had this to say: “Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

By the time the fight comes round, Tyson will have just turned 58 whilst Paul will be 27, making this the largest age gap between two fighters in professional boxing history.

The fight will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds with both Paul and Tyson wearing 14-ounce gloves in the ring and no headgear.

The bout will be Iron Mike’s first professional fight since 2005 and the first time he has stepped in the ring since he took on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in 2020.

Paul, meanwhile, last fought in February as he stopped Ryan Bourland in the first round, with his only loss coming to Tommy Fury.

