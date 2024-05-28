Search icon

Boxing

28th May 2024

Anthony Joshua’s world title hopes dealt major blow after shock Usyk U-turn 

Callum Boyle

Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk

A big blow for AJ

Oleksandr Usyk has begun talks to keep his IBF heavyweight title following his victory against Tyson Fury.

Usyk became the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 as he inflicted a career-first defeat for the Gypsy King with a unanimous points win.

After the fight it was revealed that Usyk would only remain the undisputed champion for two weeks before having to relieve his IBF belt ahead of his rematch with Fury.

Filip Hrgovic is an overdue mandatory challenger and is set to face Daniel Dubois on June 1 for the soon-to-be vacant heavyweight title.

Joshua was then hoping to take on the winner of the Hrgovic-Dubois bout later this year at Wembley Stadium however all three may be dealt a huge blow.

Usyk deals blow to the three heavyweights

According to TalkSPORT, Usyk has now filed for an ‘exception’ to keep his IBF crown and label as undisputed champion intact.

An official request has been sent and is now being considered by IBF president Daryl Peoples.

If granted, the Ukrainian will be able to hold all four titles ahead of his rematch against Fury. Additionally, should he win the rematch as well, he would then most likely be forced to fight the IBF mandatory challenger.

As for the upcoming Hrgovic vs Dubois heavyweight would become an eliminator for the undisputed title, with an IBF ‘interim’ belt on the line instead.

Joshua will now have to wait and see what happens however he may choose to take on Fury in a non-title fight next year if Usyk wins again.

Related links:

Topics:

Anthony Joshua,Boxing,Oleksandr Usyk,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

bad boys

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

By Callum Boyle

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

Football

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

Football

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

Boxing

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

By Ryan Price

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

By JOE

Tyson Fury could lose half of his £80m purse after Usyk loss

Boxing

Tyson Fury could lose half of his £80m purse after Usyk loss

By Ryan Price

Mike Tyson says he ‘got an erection’ watching videos of 16-year-old Jake Paul

Boxing

Mike Tyson says he ‘got an erection’ watching videos of 16-year-old Jake Paul

By Callum Boyle

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Follow the world heavyweight title fight in our live hub

Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Follow the world heavyweight title fight in our live hub

By JOE

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul’s life is on the line when they fight

Boxing

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul’s life is on the line when they fight

By JOE

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

high temperatures

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

By Charlie Herbert

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Gloucester Cheese Rolling

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

By Charlie Herbert

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

Europa League

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

By Callum Boyle

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Army

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

By JOE

Man United could be forced to play in Conference League despite FA Cup triumph

Conference League

Man United could be forced to play in Conference League despite FA Cup triumph

By Callum Boyle

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

Erik Ten Hag

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

By Tom Todhunter

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

Chris Hemsworth

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

By JOE

Chelsea make official approach for Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

Chelsea make official approach for Enzo Maresca

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories