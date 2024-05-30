Search icon

Boxing

30th May 2024

Luke Littler says he 'would love to' fight in influencer boxing

Ryan Price

luke littler performing at the premier league darts in liverpool

In the blue corner, Premier League darts champion Luke Littler.

Luke Littler has expressed his desire to join the world of influencer boxing, and has even gone so far as to name his preferred opponent.

The 17-year-old darts player was being interviewed on The MMA Hour, when he spoke with host Ariel Helwani and revealed that he’s a big fight fan.

Littler, who is fresh off winning the Premier League after beating Luke Humphries with an incredible nine-darter in the final, is in New York to compete in the World Series of Darts this weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Littler spoke to Helwani about a range of topics including his love for Manchester United and his interest in UFC.

Asked if he likes influencer boxing, having attended Misfits 12 in Leeds earlier this year where Ed Matthews vs Luis Pineda fought, the Nuke replied: “Yeah.”

When Helwani asked if he would consider getting into the influencer boxing game, Littler said: “I’d love to. Why not. I tried it like once or twice when I was younger.”

The host then asked if he would face off against another darts player like Michael van Gerwen or Michael Smith, but Littler had other ideas.

“Beavo… he just swallows potatoes whole on TikTok,” he said, before revealing: “He actually messaged me on TikTok saying ‘do you want to eat a kebab together’… I just ignored him.”

@beavisbrandon Sunday dinner with beavo #2024 #beavo #kick ♬ original sound – BEAVO

Beavo – real name Brandon Beavis – has become a TikTok celebrity for filming himself eating food without chewing very much or at all.

People tune in to watch him wolf down everything from roast dinners to KFC and desserts.

Beavo’s followers stand at 1.4million on TikTok but when highlighted, Littler replied: “He’s fallen off. He used to get millions of views but now he’s only getting 100k, 200k. I don’t know what the turning point was, he just fell off.”

