Search icon

Football

26th Dec 2023

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends Man Utd warning in ‘leaked private letter’

Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe completed the purchase of his minority stake on Christmas Eve

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has written to multiple fan groups following his recent investment in Manchester United.

The INEOS billionaire completed the acquisition of his 25 per cent minority stake in the club on December 24 and will oversee all footballing operations at the club while the Glazer family continue with the commercial side.

After completion of his purchase, it was reported that Ratcliffe had spoken to a number of fan groups, with the letter eventually leaked on social media.

Via the Daily Express, it said: “I wanted to write to you at this time given the critical role of the fans to the future of Manchester United as we recognise our responsibility as custodians of the Club on your behalf.

“I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed.” The petrochemicals magnate went on to warn fans that success would not come about overnight.

“It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

He added: “You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term and together we want to help take Manchester United back to where the club belongs, at the very top of English, European and World Football.

“I take that responsibility very seriously. Please note that, as with any deal, it is subject to the usual regulatory sign-off process and therefore we do not expect to speak publicly about Club matters until after the deal has completed.”

The 71-year-old is expected to be present at Old Trafford tonight for United’s game against Aston Villa.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sir Jim Ratcliffe,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Bernd Leno sparks outrage after pushing ball boy in Fulham defeat

Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno sparks outrage after pushing ball boy in Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal fans convinced Kylian Mbappe wants to join club after Instagram activity

Arsenal

Arsenal fans convinced Kylian Mbappe wants to join club after Instagram activity

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans convinced they are making January signing after spotting hidden ‘clue’

Football

Liverpool fans convinced they are making January signing after spotting hidden ‘clue’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: Big Narstie has teamed up with a Russian folk band for the song you need right now

big narstie

WATCH: Big Narstie has teamed up with a Russian folk band for the song you need right now

By Wayne Farry

Peter Brackley, voice of Football Italia and Pro Evolution Soccer, dies aged 67

Channel 4

Peter Brackley, voice of Football Italia and Pro Evolution Soccer, dies aged 67

By Wayne Farry

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

Burnley

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

By Steve Hopkins

FC Basel under fire after not inviting women’s team to 125th anniversary gala

FC Basel

FC Basel under fire after not inviting women’s team to 125th anniversary gala

By Reuben Pinder

Hartlepool player ruled out due to ‘stuck cotton bud’

Football

Hartlepool player ruled out due to ‘stuck cotton bud’

By Callum Boyle

Second half of Southampton Leicester delayed due to medical emergency

Chelsea

Second half of Southampton Leicester delayed due to medical emergency

By Callum Boyle

Couple opt for ‘cheaper’ alternative to live on cruise ships year-round

Couple opt for ‘cheaper’ alternative to live on cruise ships year-round

By Ryan Grace

Alex Batty celebrates first Christmas in the UK in six years

Alex Batty celebrates first Christmas in the UK in six years

By Ryan Grace

“Eminem can’t be considered the greatest rapper of all time because he’s white”

“Eminem can’t be considered the greatest rapper of all time because he’s white”

By Ryan Grace

Mum livid after receiving frozen turkey dinosaurs instead of Xmas turkey

Mum livid after receiving frozen turkey dinosaurs instead of Xmas turkey

By Ryan Grace

UK supermarkets in rotten turkey Christmas war as dinners ruined

UK supermarkets in rotten turkey Christmas war as dinners ruined

By Ryan Grace

Jose Mourinho causes chaos by ringing rival manager during press conference

Football

Jose Mourinho causes chaos by ringing rival manager during press conference

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sky announce when Game of Thrones season 6 will air in the UK…and give away a vital clue

Game of Thrones

Sky announce when Game of Thrones season 6 will air in the UK…and give away a vital clue

By JOE

A new look at Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs (Video)

Danny Boyle

A new look at Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs (Video)

By JOE

Mark Clattenburg offers interesting theory for Shelvey escaping red card for Pogba challenge

Jonjo Shelvey

Mark Clattenburg offers interesting theory for Shelvey escaping red card for Pogba challenge

By Darragh Murphy

Supporters loved what Daniele De Rossi did when told to warm up by Italy coach

Daniele de Rossi

Supporters loved what Daniele De Rossi did when told to warm up by Italy coach

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: This Irish version of Pretty Woman is the best thing on the internet today

Comedy

WATCH: This Irish version of Pretty Woman is the best thing on the internet today

By Tony Cuddihy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan part two: Watch live here

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan part two: Watch live here

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories