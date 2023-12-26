Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends Man Utd warning in ‘leaked private letter’

Ratcliffe completed the purchase of his minority stake on Christmas Eve

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has written to multiple fan groups following his recent investment in Manchester United.

The INEOS billionaire completed the acquisition of his 25 per cent minority stake in the club on December 24 and will oversee all footballing operations at the club while the Glazer family continue with the commercial side.

After completion of his purchase, it was reported that Ratcliffe had spoken to a number of fan groups, with the letter eventually leaked on social media.

Via the Daily Express, it said: “I wanted to write to you at this time given the critical role of the fans to the future of Manchester United as we recognise our responsibility as custodians of the Club on your behalf.

“I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed.” The petrochemicals magnate went on to warn fans that success would not come about overnight.

“It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.”

He added: “You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term and together we want to help take Manchester United back to where the club belongs, at the very top of English, European and World Football.

“I take that responsibility very seriously. Please note that, as with any deal, it is subject to the usual regulatory sign-off process and therefore we do not expect to speak publicly about Club matters until after the deal has completed.”

The 71-year-old is expected to be present at Old Trafford tonight for United’s game against Aston Villa.

