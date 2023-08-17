Search icon

Football

17th Aug 2023

Saudis ‘plan to get winners of Saudi Pro League added to Champions League’

Callum Boyle

Saudi Champions League

Is there anything the Saudi’s don’t want to be part of?

Talks have reportedly taken place between the Saudi Football Association and UEFA to allow a Saudi Pro League side to play in the Champions League.

Saudi Arabia have sent a seismic shockwave through football in recent months after attracting some of football’s biggest names from Europe to the Middle East in recent months.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane and more have all moved to the Gulf Kingdom as the country aims to become one of the footballing powerhouses on the domestic and international stage.

The Saudi hierarchy also have no plans to slow down with Calcio Finanza reporting that the country’s footballing governing body are in talks with UEFA to take a Champions League spot from as early as 2025.

If accepted, the place would be awarded to the winner of the Saudi Pro League and it wouldn’t have any have any impact on their place in the Asian Champions League or the Arab Cup, which was won by Al Nassr last weekend.

They also wouldn’t have to leave the AFC, which if they did, would have huge implications on the national team who would then have to qualify for the World Cup in a European pool as oppose to the Asian qualification system.

In September, the Saudi national team will play against Costa Rica and South Korea at St James’ Park, the home of Newcastle United, who are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The PIF also own Saudi Arabia’s four biggest domestic clubs.

Champions League,Football,Saudi Arabia,Saudi Pro League,Sport

