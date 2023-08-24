Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

Inter Miami could be on for two trophies already this season

Inter Miami are one step away from winning only their second trophy in the club’s history after they reached the final of the US Open Cup.

Lionel Messi was the architect of their win against Cincinnati on Wednesday night as he helped Inter Miami come from 2-0 down to win 5-4 on penalties.

Messi produced two assists and also scored the deciding penalty as they continued their unbeaten run since the World Cup winner joined the club.

Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez had given Cincinnati a two-goal advantage and it looked as if Messi and Miami would taste their first defeat together since he joined.

Leonardo Campana reduced the deficit as he got on the end of a sublime Messi free kick before the Argentine did it again with a sensational assist that found Campana once again to take the game to extra time.

Picking the ball up from 35 yards, the former Barcelona man delivered a sensational whipping ball that met the head of the ex-Wolves striker.

Otro más de Leo para Leo en el minuto 97! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/5n5JMsjS1T — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 24, 2023

Josef Martinez then gave Inter Miami the lead in extra time before Yuya Kabo’s 114th minute equaliser took the game to penalties.

Thankfully for Miami and Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner remained cool under pressure and converted his spot kick as the David Beckham co-owned side scored five from five to book their place in the final.

They will now face Houston Dynamo in the final on September 27 where they could win their second trophy of the season after being crowned champions of the Leagues Cup only a few weeks ago.

