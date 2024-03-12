Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

How much?!

Any club hoping to sign Luis Diaz will have to pay a premium price after details of the reported fee it would take for him to leave Liverpool have been revealed.

Diaz has been at Anfield since joining from FC Porto in a £37m deal back in January 2022, scoring 22 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions.

Although a regular starter for the six-time Champions League winners, the Colombian’s long-term future is in doubt.

Some reports have even claimed that he may even be moved on this summer, with clubs in Spain monitoring his situation.

And according to El Heraldo, Diaz’s agent has told Barcelona – one of the clubs interested – that it would cost them anywhere between €120m to €140m to secure his signature.

So close, yet so far

Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City saw Diaz turn in one of the most frustrating performances of the season.

At times, Diaz was almost unstoppable. There was one particular movement that saw him make a fool out of Kyle Walker and Rodri, two players who are very rarely beaten.

On any other day, he’d have been hailed for his mesmerising runs but instead there was an air of frustration around his display after he failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

Most notably was the one-on-one situation in which he failed to capitalise, taking a heavy touch and allowing Stefan Ortega to rush off his line and claim possession.

After the game Jurgen Klopp said: “We have 10 games to play, so obviously nothing is decided. There are plenty of games. The next one in the league is Brighton at home, traditionally it is not our favourite opponent. It is not that we think, ‘Thank God it’s Brighton.’”

