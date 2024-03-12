Search icon

Football

12th Mar 2024

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

Callum Boyle

Luis Diaz

How much?!

Any club hoping to sign Luis Diaz will have to pay a premium price after details of the reported fee it would take for him to leave Liverpool have been revealed.

Diaz has been at Anfield since joining from FC Porto in a £37m deal back in January 2022, scoring 22 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions.

Although a regular starter for the six-time Champions League winners, the Colombian’s long-term future is in doubt.

Some reports have even claimed that he may even be moved on this summer, with clubs in Spain monitoring his situation.

And according to El Heraldo, Diaz’s agent has told Barcelona – one of the clubs interested – that it would cost them anywhere between €120m to €140m to secure his signature.

So close, yet so far

Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City saw Diaz turn in one of the most frustrating performances of the season.

At times, Diaz was almost unstoppable. There was one particular movement that saw him make a fool out of Kyle Walker and Rodri, two players who are very rarely beaten.

On any other day, he’d have been hailed for his mesmerising runs but instead there was an air of frustration around his display after he failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

Most notably was the one-on-one situation in which he failed to capitalise, taking a heavy touch and allowing Stefan Ortega to rush off his line and claim possession.

After the game Jurgen Klopp said: “We have 10 games to play, so obviously nothing is decided. There are plenty of games. The next one in the league is Brighton at home, traditionally it is not our favourite opponent. It is not that we think, ‘Thank God it’s Brighton.’”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Luis Diaz,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

Arsenal

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

Arsenal

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

By Callum Boyle

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

Football

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Chelsea

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

Arsenal

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

By Callum Boyle

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

Arsenal

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

By Callum Boyle

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

england football

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

By Charlie Herbert

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

By Callum Boyle

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

Couples therapist reveals the perfect age to get married if you don’t want a divorce

Couples therapist reveals the perfect age to get married if you don’t want a divorce

By Joseph Loftus

Katie Price hit with substantial fine for driving without license and insurance

Katie Price hit with substantial fine for driving without license and insurance

By Joseph Loftus

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

Animals

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s why people were wearing red pins at the Oscars

Academy Awards

Here’s why people were wearing red pins at the Oscars

By Charlie Herbert

Iconic video of kids crashing BBC News interview is now seven years old

Iconic video of kids crashing BBC News interview is now seven years old

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter deleted scene showing Dudley’s true self is making fans cry

Harry Potter deleted scene showing Dudley’s true self is making fans cry

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Lily Allen says her daughters have completely ruined her career

David Harbour

Lily Allen says her daughters have completely ruined her career

By Charlie Herbert

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

By Joseph Loftus

Amad Diallo breaks silence after deleting all trace of Man United from social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo breaks silence after deleting all trace of Man United from social media

By Callum Boyle

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Chelsea

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

By Callum Boyle

Royal photographer speaks out following Kate Middleton picture controversy

Kate Middleton

Royal photographer speaks out following Kate Middleton picture controversy

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

Arsenal

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories