12th Mar 2024

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Callum Boyle

Tim Sherwood Cole Palmer

Palmer was left speechless

Tim Sherwood has been accused of making things awkward during his post-match interview with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Sherwood, who was working for Stadium Astro, spoke to the youngster after Chelsea’s 3-2 win against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Palmer was on the scoresheet and also grabbed an assist as the Blues relieved some of the pressure off Mauricio Pochettino.

In a year where there hasn’t been much to write home about, Palmer has brought the excitement to Stamford Bridge but was left stunned by Sherwood, who made a damning assessment of his teammates.

“All you need are some players to play with,” Sherwood said – which was met with an awkwardly quiet expression from Palmer.

“I know you can’t say that, but I’m saying it. I just think you need more quality around you,” the former Spurs boss continued.

“For me, [Pochettino] needs to build the team around you – with the quality you have, but that will come with a few transfer windows hopefully once he gets the right players in.”

The former Manchester City man then responded: “Not just me, we’ve got lots of other players. Hopefully, the team can gel a bit more than everyone has seen.”

Sherwood slammed for comments

Having listened to the interview, many fans felt Sherwood had overstepped the mark and praised Palmer for the way the 21-year-old handled the interview.

“Nah, that’s a shameless thing to say. Are you even okay, Tim?” said one user.

A second added: “That is shocking from Sherwood! Good on Palmer for sticking up for his teammates.

“I can’t believe that was allowed… That’s genuinely horrible punditry and incredibly disrespectful. Palmer is young and was put on the spot with an uncomfortable statement. No one should ever pay or give Sherwood any time to be a pundit or analyst. Completely unprofessional…” commented a third.

Another wrote: “Whether it’s right or wrong (debatable), a very disingenuous question that could have gotten Palmer into a lot of trouble if he mixed his words. Poor from Tim Shearwood.

“Much credit to Palmer for sticking up for his teammates,” said a fifth.

Palmer impresses in front of England boss – but will it be enough?

Once again it was Palmer who took the plaudits in Chelsea’s win last night.

A goal and an assist took his tally to 19 goal contributions in 24 league games as England boss Gareth Southgate watched on.

Tim Sherwood Cole Palmer

Given his excellent form in an underperforming side, many have called for the youngster to be included in the Three Lions’ upcoming squad for the Euros.

There’s also still one international break left – in which the squad will be revealed on Thursday – and it could be one final chance for Southgate to assess whether he’s ready.

It’s worth noting though that while Palmer is a real talent and the latest to roll off the England conveyor belt, he also plays in a position where there is a plethora of talent.

Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and James Maddison to name a few are probably all ahead of him in the pecking order in the number 10 role. There’s even the case to say he could play out wide but again, there’s three or four players ahead of them.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great luxury for Southgate to have and if he doesn’t go this summer, his time will come soon enough but for now it feels that even if he continues this form, it’s hard to see him getting into the side ahead of the trusted faithful Southgate likes to have in his ranks.

Topics:

Chelsea,Cole Palmer,England,Football,Sport,Tim Sherwood

