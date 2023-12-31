Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

Things are getting tense

Declan Rice and Gabriel were involved in a heated exchange as Arsenal fell to a 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka had given the away side the lead, poking home a Gabriel Martinelli effort parried away by Bernd Leno but Mikel Arteta’s looked toothless for the remainder of the game.

Raul Jimenez marked his return fro suspension in style as he equalised after getting on the end of Antonee Robinson’s cross.

Bobby Decordova-Reid completed the turnaround in the second after capitalising on Arsenal’s failure to clear a corner.

The loss means that Arsenal have slipped from first to fourth in a matter of days, taking just one point from a possible nine in their last three games.

And it seemed that tensions overflowed on the pitch shortly before Fulham’s winner as Rice and Gabriel were involved in a heated discussion.

Both could be seen shouting at each other and pointing the finger at one another, citing that the pair hadn’t been happy with something their teammate had done.

🚨🗣️| Gabriel calls out Declan Rice pic.twitter.com/ozg9xSRVGa — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 31, 2023

After the game, Rice said that he and his teammates couldn’t afford to panic with so long of the season still to play.

He told Sky Sports: “There’s been a blip in the road. There’s no need to panic, there’s still so many games to go. We need to stay positive. This is not the time to be negative. We’ve got a great manager, a great set of players and we will keep going.”

