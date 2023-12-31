Gary Neville rips into Man United over ‘worrying’ Antony decision

Neville didn’t hold back

Gary Neville has blamed Manchester United’s ownership for Antony’s struggles at the club.

Erik ten Hag decided to start the Brazilian however he was taken off after 53 minutes and replaced by Amad Diallo as United were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday night.

His substitution meant that Antony ended 2023 with just one goal in 33 Premier League appearances – a bitterly disappointing return from an £85m investment.

But while many have jumped on the back of the winger, Neville instead pointed the finger at the hierarchy after Jamie Redknapp had said it was a “worry” that Ten Hag deemed his former Ajax man to be worth the price they paid.

Neville told Sky Sports: “That’s the one that is going to stand out – that £85 million. He’s obviously nowhere near that level. But there are a lot of deals you can start to look at with a glass half empty looking at the recruitment.

“What looks to have happened is Manchester United’s recruitment department can’t have gone and watched Antony and signed him off at £85m.”

He added: “It looks like they’ve allowed Ten Hag to overrule them which is worrying because you need strength of leadership at the very top.”

"If he thinks Antony is an £85m player, that for me is such a worry"@GNev2 and Jamie Redknapp on Manchester United's signings 📝🔴 pic.twitter.com/tN5OumQBd7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2023

During the game, Neville even claimed that Antony could “become a Riyad Mahrez type of player”, sparking plenty of criticism online.

“Did Gary Neville never watch Mahrez? He was in a different galaxy of talent compared to Antony,” said one user on X.

A second added: “Hahahaha just heard Gary Neville say Antony could be a Riyad Mahrez type player i’ve never heard so much disrespect.”

Related links: