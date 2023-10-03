Search icon

Football

03rd Oct 2023

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

Callum Boyle

London

No clubs in the capital have London in their name

Most capital cities around the world have a football club who proudly wears the name of its birthplace.

In Madrid you have Real Madrid, in Paris you have Paris Saint-Germain, Hertha Berlin in Germany, the list goes on.

That’s the case for most places – except London and that’s for one particular reason.

London is one of the most densely populated capitals in Europe, with only Moscow and Istanbul boasting a higher number of inhabitants and according to the Daily Star, it’s vast population plays a role as to why no clubs have London in their name.

Even when football first started to gain popularity in the early 20th century, London was already one of the biggest cities in the world as private schools hosted games. That was before northern clubs began to form and adopt a level of professionalism to the game.

Due to London being so big, each club would represent a local borough or area as oppose to the whole city.

While Crystal Palace claim to be the oldest club to come from London, records show that Fulham are the first club to come from the capital in 1879, then known as Fulham Church St Andrews Sunday School FC.

One club who were very close to including London in their name were Chelsea as founder Gus Mears pondered calling them Blues London FC but opted not to for reasons that remain unknown.

Some clubs do have London written on their club badge – West Ham United being one of them.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

VAR audio from Luis Diaz offside goal released

Football

VAR audio from Luis Diaz offside goal released

By Callum Boyle

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

Bradley Lowery

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

Football

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

England beat Colombia on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup

England beat Colombia on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup

By Wayne Farry

“Things need to change in America.” – Rose Lavelle interview

Football

“Things need to change in America.” – Rose Lavelle interview

By Reuben Pinder

Watford to sack Nigel Pearson with just two games of the season remaining

Football

Watford to sack Nigel Pearson with just two games of the season remaining

By Reuben Pinder

Harry Maguire trains with Chelsea legend three times a day to fight for Man United future

Football

Harry Maguire trains with Chelsea legend three times a day to fight for Man United future

By Callum Boyle

Man United fans are raving over Tahith Chong’s cameo in preseason opener

Manchester United

Man United fans are raving over Tahith Chong’s cameo in preseason opener

By Simon Lloyd

Robbie Keane joked on Sky Sports about how Harry Kane cleaned his boots at Spurs

Football

Robbie Keane joked on Sky Sports about how Harry Kane cleaned his boots at Spurs

By Robert Redmond

Kanye West says Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj

Kanye West says Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj

By Joseph Loftus

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By Steve Hopkins

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By JOE

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

animal rescue

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

By Steve Hopkins

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

By Joseph Loftus

‘Beast from the East’: Met Office responds to claims UK will be ‘battered by months of snow’

The Met Office

‘Beast from the East’: Met Office responds to claims UK will be ‘battered by months of snow’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

‘What’s not to like?’: Sausage Trifle is now officially a thing

Food

‘What’s not to like?’: Sausage Trifle is now officially a thing

By Jack Peat

This boy had a nerve-shredding encounter with a lion in a Tokyo Zoo

Animals

This boy had a nerve-shredding encounter with a lion in a Tokyo Zoo

By Ellen Tannam

Ed Sheeran is happy with his waxy trouser bulge

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is happy with his waxy trouser bulge

By JOE

Radio bore James O’Brien is a menacing threat

James O'Brien

Radio bore James O’Brien is a menacing threat

By Oli Dugmore

Dua Lipa confirms she will not be performing at Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

2022 Qatar World Cup

Dua Lipa confirms she will not be performing at Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

By Tobi Akingbade

Britain’s strongest pensioner breaks world weightlifting record – aged 86

Gym

Britain’s strongest pensioner breaks world weightlifting record – aged 86

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories