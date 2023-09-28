Search icon

Football

28th Sep 2023

EA pull all FIFA games offline without any warning

Callum Boyle

EA FIFA

The game officially rebranded to EAFC

EA have made the decision to pull all of their FIFA games offline with immediate effect.

Since it’s inception in 1993, the FIFA video game series has been one of the most successful of all time, evolving over time to replicate real-life events on the pitch and game modes that have been enjoyed by millions.

That all came to an end this year though after it was confirmed that EA Sports would not be renewing their contract with the world football governing body following disagreements over the licensing agreement.

This year, the game has been rebranded to EA Sports FC 24, which will be available for all to play from Friday September 29.

As they prepare to enter a new era it appears that EA Sports are keen to remove any trace of their previous games and have pulled all FIFA games from the digital stores on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo. 

To put that into context, if you were to search for FIFA 23 on your PlayStation or Xbox store, nothing will come up.

It’s unknown if your physical copies will be affected when going online to play them but it appears that EA Sports are looking ahead to the future and forgetting about the past.

Related links:

Topics:

EA Sports FC,Football,Gaming,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

Football

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

By Callum Boyle

Newcastle fans accuse ex-Sunderland player of rigging EFL Cup draw

Football

Newcastle fans accuse ex-Sunderland player of rigging EFL Cup draw

By Callum Boyle

Victor Osimhen’s celebration for Napoli speaks volumes

Football

Victor Osimhen’s celebration for Napoli speaks volumes

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Lionel Messi’s cruel brilliance shows why he should avoid management

FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s cruel brilliance shows why he should avoid management

By Reuben Pinder

Declan Rice ready to pick England over Republic of Ireland

Declan Rice

Declan Rice ready to pick England over Republic of Ireland

By Darragh Murphy

Samuel Eto’o hospitalised in car crash, according to reports

Football

Samuel Eto’o hospitalised in car crash, according to reports

By Reuben Pinder

Paul Pogba to be offered captaincy role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ashley Young

Paul Pogba to be offered captaincy role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Kyle Picknell

Mo Salah’s boots have been added to the British Museum

Mo Salah’s boots have been added to the British Museum

By Kyle Picknell

Danny Rose “can’t wait” to end career over lack of action taken against racism

Danny Rose

Danny Rose “can’t wait” to end career over lack of action taken against racism

By Simon Lloyd

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

iOS

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

By Steve Hopkins

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 4

Entertainment

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 4

By Simon Kelly

Blue singer Lee Ryan sentenced for racially abusing British Airways flight attendant

Blue

Blue singer Lee Ryan sentenced for racially abusing British Airways flight attendant

By Steve Hopkins

Bald men can now invoice their granddads for a hair transplant

bald

Bald men can now invoice their granddads for a hair transplant

By Jack Peat

Hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend in Croydon stabbing named as Eliyanna Andam

Hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend in Croydon stabbing named as Eliyanna Andam

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

John Arne Riise reveals his side of the story about the Craig Bellamy golf club incident

Craig Bellamy

John Arne Riise reveals his side of the story about the Craig Bellamy golf club incident

By JOE

Rangers man Glen Kamara ‘booed with every touch’ by kids under 14 during Sparta Prague tie

Europa League

Rangers man Glen Kamara ‘booed with every touch’ by kids under 14 during Sparta Prague tie

By Daniel Brown

Man United prepare Harry Maguire-sized bid for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire

Man United prepare Harry Maguire-sized bid for Harry Maguire

By Simon Lloyd

Portugal look scarily good going into Euro 2020

Bruno Fernandes

Portugal look scarily good going into Euro 2020

By Danny Jones

QUIZ: Can you guess the TV show from its opening scene?

Entertainment

QUIZ: Can you guess the TV show from its opening scene?

By Ciara Knight

How Ander Herrera convinced Edinson Cavani to join Manchester United

Ander Herrera

How Ander Herrera convinced Edinson Cavani to join Manchester United

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories