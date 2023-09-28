EA pull all FIFA games offline without any warning

The game officially rebranded to EAFC

EA have made the decision to pull all of their FIFA games offline with immediate effect.

Since it’s inception in 1993, the FIFA video game series has been one of the most successful of all time, evolving over time to replicate real-life events on the pitch and game modes that have been enjoyed by millions.

That all came to an end this year though after it was confirmed that EA Sports would not be renewing their contract with the world football governing body following disagreements over the licensing agreement.

This year, the game has been rebranded to EA Sports FC 24, which will be available for all to play from Friday September 29.

As they prepare to enter a new era it appears that EA Sports are keen to remove any trace of their previous games and have pulled all FIFA games from the digital stores on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

To put that into context, if you were to search for FIFA 23 on your PlayStation or Xbox store, nothing will come up.

It’s unknown if your physical copies will be affected when going online to play them but it appears that EA Sports are looking ahead to the future and forgetting about the past.

Related links: