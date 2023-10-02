Search icon

Football

02nd Oct 2023

Two-thirds of former footballers believe Ronaldo has had a better career than Messi

Callum Boyle

Ronaldo Messi

The GOAT argument has another twist

That age old debate is back again: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, who is better?

People from all corners of the globe have chimed in with their opinion, reeling off various stats, counting the number of individual and team honours won throughout their careers but perhaps the most qualified to decide is former footballers themselves.

In the latest poll comparing the two – this time involving ex-professionals – it was Ronaldo who came out on top.

According to a poll devised by The Athletic, 66 per cent of former footballers believe that the 38-year-old has had a better career than his World Cup winning rival.

Ronaldo dominated in Europe for much of his career and won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, as well as winning the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Messi meanwhile spent a large bulk of his career at Barcelona before a brief spell in France with Paris-Saint Germain and like Ronaldo, no longer plays his football in Europe.

Ronaldo Messi

The Argentine does have more individual accolades than Ronaldo though, winning seven Ballon d’Or’s compared to Ronaldo’s five.

But while we all continue to compare the two, Ronaldo admitted that his near 20-year rivalry with Messi is over.

Last month he said: “Rivalry? I don’t see those things like that, we shared the stage for 15 years. I’m not saying we are friends but we respect each other

“It was good, the spectators liked it. 

“Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi and vice versa. We’ve done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that’s the most important thing.”

Related links:

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,Football,Lionel Messi,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jamie Carragher says the feeling about VAR has ‘never been lower’

Football

Jamie Carragher says the feeling about VAR has ‘never been lower’

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool make formal request to PGMOL

Football

Liverpool make formal request to PGMOL

By Callum Boyle

Two members of Chelsea squad singled out for poor start to season

Chelsea

Two members of Chelsea squad singled out for poor start to season

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Roy Keane could not stand Gary Neville defending Manchester United’s players

Gary Neville

Roy Keane could not stand Gary Neville defending Manchester United’s players

By Robert Redmond

Norway and Liverpool – a love story

Football

Norway and Liverpool – a love story

By Wayne Farry

James Milner sums up popular opinion on Mohamed Salah’s award-winning goal

Football

James Milner sums up popular opinion on Mohamed Salah’s award-winning goal

By Darragh Murphy

Callum Hudson-Odoi to run down Chelsea contract if club block Bayern bid

Bayern Munich

Callum Hudson-Odoi to run down Chelsea contract if club block Bayern bid

By Wayne Farry

Wolves crown themselves 2018/19 Premier League winners in dig at Super League

Premier League

Wolves crown themselves 2018/19 Premier League winners in dig at Super League

By Claudia McInerney

England fans tout Graham Potter for Gareth Southgate replacement

England (football)

England fans tout Graham Potter for Gareth Southgate replacement

By Daniel Brown

Anti-abuse advert praised for having message only children can see

Anti-abuse advert praised for having message only children can see

By Joseph Loftus

Dad, 63, flew to Ibiza for 15 hours on £25 flight for one ‘brilliant’ night

Ibiza

Dad, 63, flew to Ibiza for 15 hours on £25 flight for one ‘brilliant’ night

By Steve Hopkins

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

Bradley Lowery

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

By Steve Hopkins

Man City legend Francis Lee dies aged 79

Football

Man City legend Francis Lee dies aged 79

By Callum Boyle

Secret chambers discovered in 4,400 year-old Egyptian pyramid

Secret chambers discovered in 4,400 year-old Egyptian pyramid

By Joseph Loftus

Steve Coogan defends controversial Jimmy Savile role in BBC show

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan defends controversial Jimmy Savile role in BBC show

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Watch: Jürgen Klopp ‘tells chanting fans to shut up’ during training session

Jurgen Klopp

Watch: Jürgen Klopp ‘tells chanting fans to shut up’ during training session

By Simon Lloyd

Fighter pukes on referee and is promptly put away in brutal fashion

Muay Thai

Fighter pukes on referee and is promptly put away in brutal fashion

By Darragh Murphy

Arnold Schwarzenegger records Terminator voice for in-car GPS app (Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger records Terminator voice for in-car GPS app (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Everyone needs to hear John Kavanagh’s comments on Floyd Mayweather’s openings

Conor McGregor

Everyone needs to hear John Kavanagh’s comments on Floyd Mayweather’s openings

By Ben Kiely

Good news because Crank 3 is being lined up on one ‘f**ked up’ condition

Movies

Good news because Crank 3 is being lined up on one ‘f**ked up’ condition

By Paul Moore

Pitbull, yes, Pitbull has recorded a cover of ‘Africa’ by Toto, yes, ‘Africa’ by Toto

Africa

Pitbull, yes, Pitbull has recorded a cover of ‘Africa’ by Toto, yes, ‘Africa’ by Toto

By Carl Kinsella

Load more stories