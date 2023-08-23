Search icon

News

23rd Aug 2023

World’s first wind-powered cargo ship sets sail with revolutionary metal ‘wings’

Charlie Herbert

World's first wind-powered cargo ship sets sail with revolutionary metal 'wings'

The WindWings are expected to save several tonnes of fuel

The world’s first wind-powered cargo ship has set sail on her maiden voyage.

The Mitsubishi-owned Pyxis Ocean left Singapore last week en route to the port of Paranagua in Brazil.

It has been fitted with huge 37.5 metre tall metal ‘wings’ and which were designed by a team of British Olympic sailors.

Built by Yara Marine Tech, the WindWings are expected to save up to 30 percent of shipping fuels on average.

The team behind the wings estimate that each one saves one and a half tonnes of fuel a day, which works out as 4.65 tonnes lower CO2 emissions per wing per day.

Whilst the sails have been designed to work alongside the cargo ship’s engine, it is expected that the vessel will be able to reach more than five and a half knots on wind power alone.

The maiden voyage is being used as a test to find out if the ship can make the entire journey with the wings. If successful, it could pave the way for many more cargo ships to be fitted with them.

“I’m super excited about this,” said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill’s Ocean transportation business. “We’re finally at the point where this ship is going to be on the water.

“We need to find out if everything is going to function. Is it safe? Is it going to work? Are the wings able to move as they should, can they fold?

“Does this actually work in port and then are we actually getting the fuel savings?

“It’s a huge project. This has never been done before. But you have to be willing to take some risks otherwise everything continues to be a theoretical exercise, so it’s time to showcase what is possible.”

He added: “Although we’re trying it on a conventional one, the endgame is, of course, to somehow combine it with either low-carbon fuels, zero-carbon fuels and all kinds of other technologies.

“It is a tool in the toolbox, but it’s not the silver bullet. I think it’s a little bit different here because if you would do that, you would say I’m going to use the fuel differently, I’m going to just speed up, which is something that doesn’t really happen.

“I think these are real fuel savings and real carbon savings. They’re important today, but they’re even more important tomorrow with the new fuels.”

John Cooper, chief executive of BAR, added: “If international shipping is to achieve its ambition of reducing CO2 emissions, then innovation must come to the fore.

“Wind is a near-marginal, cost-free fuel and the opportunity for reducing emissions, alongside significant efficiency gains in vessel-operating costs, is substantial.”

Related links:

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Brothers, 12 and 13, orphaned after finding parents dead at home

durham

Brothers, 12 and 13, orphaned after finding parents dead at home

By Steve Hopkins

Saudi Arabia respond to Mason Greenwood links

Football

Saudi Arabia respond to Mason Greenwood links

By Callum Boyle

Blade hailed as ‘way ahead of its time’ and has one of the best opening scenes ever

blade

Blade hailed as ‘way ahead of its time’ and has one of the best opening scenes ever

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

James O’Brien pulls apart Dominic Raab comments in gruesome takedown

Brexit Secretary

James O’Brien pulls apart Dominic Raab comments in gruesome takedown

By Wayne Farry

easyJet is going to turn away people who turn up last minute for their flight

flying

easyJet is going to turn away people who turn up last minute for their flight

By Carl Anka

Dizzee Rascal told he showed ‘no remorse’ as he’s spared jail for assaulting his ex-fiancée

Crime

Dizzee Rascal told he showed ‘no remorse’ as he’s spared jail for assaulting his ex-fiancée

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford campaign forces PM into another free school meals U-Turn

Boris Johnson

Marcus Rashford campaign forces PM into another free school meals U-Turn

By Simon Lloyd

A 230-year-old secret stash of whiskey has been found beneath the Jameson distillery

Drink

A 230-year-old secret stash of whiskey has been found beneath the Jameson distillery

By Rich Cooper

Coronation Street announce special tribute on set for victims of Manchester Arena attack

Coronation Street

Coronation Street announce special tribute on set for victims of Manchester Arena attack

By Darragh Murphy

Mason Greenwood set to be offered chance to switch international teams

England (football)

Mason Greenwood set to be offered chance to switch international teams

By Callum Boyle

Brit discovers huge spider in their home but refuses to let it be killed

Brit discovers huge spider in their home but refuses to let it be killed

By Steve Hopkins

Sheikh Jassim set to complete £6bn Man United takeover by October

Football

Sheikh Jassim set to complete £6bn Man United takeover by October

By Callum Boyle

Metal singer pauses show after scaring girl in front row

Concert

Metal singer pauses show after scaring girl in front row

By Charlie Herbert

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day

By Charlie Herbert

Owen Farrell will miss first two games of Rugby World Cup as ban reinstated

Owen Farrell will miss first two games of Rugby World Cup as ban reinstated

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

5 things we learned from Ireland’s loss to Argentina

Argentina

5 things we learned from Ireland’s loss to Argentina

By Kevin Beirne

Algeria bans Facebook for a very strange reason

Algeria

Algeria bans Facebook for a very strange reason

By Megan Roantree

This screamer from non-league Welling is the best goal you’ll see all weekend (Video)

Football

This screamer from non-league Welling is the best goal you’ll see all weekend (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

John Barnes says he ‘would have sympathy’ with Liam Neeson if he’d killed someone

John Barnes

John Barnes says he ‘would have sympathy’ with Liam Neeson if he’d killed someone

By Reuben Pinder

Priti Patel’s office will not respond to Tyrone Mings’ criticism

England

Priti Patel’s office will not respond to Tyrone Mings’ criticism

By Simon Lloyd

Man falls nine storeys onto car then walks away

new jersey

Man falls nine storeys onto car then walks away

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories