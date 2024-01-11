Search icon

News

11th Jan 2024

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

Nina McLaughlin

“Jealousy was definitely a thing.”

Taylor Swift is perhaps the biggest pop star alive today.

However, the journey that she has been on to get there has certainly been a rocky one.

From her feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to her highly publicised fall out with her old record label Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, Swift has certainly made a few enemies in her time.

Yet, back before any of us mere mortals knew the ‘Anti-Hero’ songstress, it seems that she was not particularly well loved among her classmates.

A woman called Jessica McLane has taken to TikTok to describe her experience of going to the same high school as the star, and she has left Swifties in shock after revealing that people “hated” her.

@jessicamclane Replying to @cwhale11 ♬ original sound – Jessica McLane

“In 2006, I’m a freshman in high school. Taylor is I think a junior.

“‘Teardrops on my Guitar’ had just come out I think over the summer. Obviously, she got really big, and that’s the year that she left school and got homeschooled,” she said.

“When she first started becoming super successful most people hated her,” she continued.

“Keep in mind, these are her peers, this isn’t just random people on the internet.

“She’s literally like, what, 16 or 17, leaving high school to pursue a career that people are telling her she could never have.”

McLane went on to explain that the “guys she was writing these songs about” were still at the school, and that they had to endure reputations as having been “s***y boyfriends” as a result of Swift’s musical success.

“The fact remains that there were not a lot of people in high school who had nice things to say about her,” she added.

@jessicamclane Everything Ms. Swift does is intentional. 👀@Taylor Swift #taylorswift #taylornation #swifttok #taylorsversion ♬ original sound – Jessica McLane

The TikToker went on to explain that once Swift had achieved commercial and critical success with her Fearless album in 2009, she invited the school’s senior year to attend the CMA awards.

This was the year that Swift absolutely swept the floor clean, even bagging herself the most prestigious award of the night – Entertainer of the Year.

“So when we found out we were going, we were all very excited,” McLane explained.

“But, it was very random, like we didn’t know why Taylor Swift was inviting us to the CMAs.”

Over 10 years later, McLane confesses that she now realises why they got the invite.

“Taylor’s a petty b****,” she says, referring to Swift’s dropping of her record-breaking album Midnights on October 21, 2022 – which just so happened to be her old foe Kim K’s birthday.

“Y’all, she invited us to the CMAs to say f*** you, and we deserved it.”

With the TikTok having been viewed over 7 million times, it has generated a fair bit of discourse in the comments.

“Taylor has the last laugh,” one person put.

A second said: “The best revenge to your haters and nay sayers is….success. And she showed you all that in spades.”

While a third wrote: “Taylor Swift playing the long game.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jason Momoa reveals he ‘doesn’t have a home right now’

Jason Momoa reveals he ‘doesn’t have a home right now’

By Nina McLaughlin

XL bully dogs to be banned in Scotland

XL bully dogs to be banned in Scotland

By Joseph Loftus

Fans react to hilarious Raul Jimenez rabona attempt

Football

Fans react to hilarious Raul Jimenez rabona attempt

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Elon Musk reveals the three things that he think could end humanity forever

Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk reveals the three things that he think could end humanity forever

By Charlie Herbert

Thousands offer to adopt baby born under the rubble of Syria earthquake

Baby

Thousands offer to adopt baby born under the rubble of Syria earthquake

By Charlie Herbert

London vintage railway ‘allowed’ steamy schoolgirl porno to be shot on a train

feature-homepage

London vintage railway ‘allowed’ steamy schoolgirl porno to be shot on a train

By JOE

Amazon to reject payments from UK-issued Visa credit cards

Amazon

Amazon to reject payments from UK-issued Visa credit cards

By Kieran Galpin

How to turn 26 days of annual leave into 62 days of holiday

annual leave

How to turn 26 days of annual leave into 62 days of holiday

By Charlie Herbert

Boris Johnson orders investigation into Nusrat Ghani ‘Muslimness’ allegations

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson orders investigation into Nusrat Ghani ‘Muslimness’ allegations

By Charlie Herbert

‘Never-ending’ cold explained by scientists amid rise of ‘100 day cough’

cold

‘Never-ending’ cold explained by scientists amid rise of ‘100 day cough’

By Charlie Herbert

People run to buy Aldi’s £3.30 ‘Surprise Bag’ after man gets enough cheese to feed a whole city

People run to buy Aldi’s £3.30 ‘Surprise Bag’ after man gets enough cheese to feed a whole city

By Nina McLaughlin

Antonio Rudiger spotted twisting Alvaro Morata’s nipple in Madrid derby clash

Alvaro Morata

Antonio Rudiger spotted twisting Alvaro Morata’s nipple in Madrid derby clash

By Callum Boyle

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

Gaming

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers ‘feel sick’ after watching murderer stare down police following brutal attack

24 Hours In Police Custody

Viewers ‘feel sick’ after watching murderer stare down police following brutal attack

By Charlie Herbert

Warning issued to people using illegal Amazon Fire sticks amid crackdown

Amazon Prime Video

Warning issued to people using illegal Amazon Fire sticks amid crackdown

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

Golf

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

By Callum Boyle

Las Vegas casino offers absolutely staggering odds on Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor

Las Vegas casino offers absolutely staggering odds on Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

By Ben Kiely

Petition for England-Italy rematch reaches 125,000 signatures

England

Petition for England-Italy rematch reaches 125,000 signatures

By Kieran Galpin

Ja Rule responds to fans after Fyre Festival documentary backlash

Entertainment

Ja Rule responds to fans after Fyre Festival documentary backlash

By Kyle Picknell

Gogglebox star’s ‘irreversible problems’ with sparked show exit

aftercare

Gogglebox star’s ‘irreversible problems’ with sparked show exit

By Danny Jones

Kanye West just announced TWO new albums for this summer

Kanye West

Kanye West just announced TWO new albums for this summer

By Wil Jones

Load more stories