Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

“Jealousy was definitely a thing.”

Taylor Swift is perhaps the biggest pop star alive today.

However, the journey that she has been on to get there has certainly been a rocky one.

From her feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to her highly publicised fall out with her old record label Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, Swift has certainly made a few enemies in her time.

Yet, back before any of us mere mortals knew the ‘Anti-Hero’ songstress, it seems that she was not particularly well loved among her classmates.

A woman called Jessica McLane has taken to TikTok to describe her experience of going to the same high school as the star, and she has left Swifties in shock after revealing that people “hated” her.

“In 2006, I’m a freshman in high school. Taylor is I think a junior.

“‘Teardrops on my Guitar’ had just come out I think over the summer. Obviously, she got really big, and that’s the year that she left school and got homeschooled,” she said.

“When she first started becoming super successful most people hated her,” she continued.

“Keep in mind, these are her peers, this isn’t just random people on the internet.

“She’s literally like, what, 16 or 17, leaving high school to pursue a career that people are telling her she could never have.”

McLane went on to explain that the “guys she was writing these songs about” were still at the school, and that they had to endure reputations as having been “s***y boyfriends” as a result of Swift’s musical success.

“The fact remains that there were not a lot of people in high school who had nice things to say about her,” she added.

The TikToker went on to explain that once Swift had achieved commercial and critical success with her Fearless album in 2009, she invited the school’s senior year to attend the CMA awards.

This was the year that Swift absolutely swept the floor clean, even bagging herself the most prestigious award of the night – Entertainer of the Year.

“So when we found out we were going, we were all very excited,” McLane explained.

“But, it was very random, like we didn’t know why Taylor Swift was inviting us to the CMAs.”

Over 10 years later, McLane confesses that she now realises why they got the invite.

“Taylor’s a petty b****,” she says, referring to Swift’s dropping of her record-breaking album Midnights on October 21, 2022 – which just so happened to be her old foe Kim K’s birthday.

“Y’all, she invited us to the CMAs to say f*** you, and we deserved it.”

With the TikTok having been viewed over 7 million times, it has generated a fair bit of discourse in the comments.

“Taylor has the last laugh,” one person put.

A second said: “The best revenge to your haters and nay sayers is….success. And she showed you all that in spades.”

While a third wrote: “Taylor Swift playing the long game.”