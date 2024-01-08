Search icon

News

08th Jan 2024

Woman sparks debate after revealing husband ‘babysat’ their child as her ‘Christmas gift’

Joseph Loftus

‘The best gift I could wish for’

A mum has sparked a debate online after revealing that her husband’s Christmas gift to her was to babysit her daughter.

TikToker, That’s So Iyah, shared a video to her page in December explaining that the ‘gift’ was given to her by her husband.

The video, which has since received almost half a million views, was captioned: “The best gift I could wish for […] love u babe.”

In the video, she told her 842,000 followers: “So, I just got back from the store, and my husband goes, ‘Did you enjoy your time? That was the other half of my Christmas gift.

“‘You were gone for two hours, and I babysat. Your gift was freedom. I love you,’ and he kissed me.”

@rafal_and_iyah

The best gift I could wish for 😜❤️ love u babe

♬ original sound – Thats So Iyah

Her husband, Rafal, then explained that freedom “is the greatest gift of all for a mother”.

People have since argued in the comment section that this should be the full time job of any parent, not a present.

One wrote: “I really hope you guys are able to sit down and discuss that he’s not babysitting if it’s his kid. That’s called parenting. And time away is absolutely needed. It’s not a gift but a necessity.”

Another argued: “You can’t babysit you own kid, it is called parenting.”

A third wrote: “Ouch…. That even hurt me and I have no babies.”

And a fourth said: “Teach him that dads don’t “babysit” lol.”

Others believe the post was made as a tongue-in-cheek joke with one person writing: “It’s a joke right?” while another said: “They’re probably joking guys. Lighten up.”

What do you think?

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Franz Beckenbauer: Football world pay tribute to legend following death

Football

Franz Beckenbauer: Football world pay tribute to legend following death

By Callum Boyle

Dubai crowned the world’s most overrated holiday location

Dubai crowned the world’s most overrated holiday location

By Nina McLaughlin

Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Football

Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Holly Willoughby responds to Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby responds to Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning

By Steve Hopkins

‘Minion Fart Blaster’ triggers airport security confiscation

Ireland

‘Minion Fart Blaster’ triggers airport security confiscation

By JOE

Mortified woman realises she’s been accidentally flashing neighbours from bathroom window

embarrassing moments

Mortified woman realises she’s been accidentally flashing neighbours from bathroom window

By Charlie Herbert

All seven remaining countries on the red list will be removed from Monday

Conservatives

All seven remaining countries on the red list will be removed from Monday

By Ava Evans

Volunteers wanted to move to island near Isle of Man and count the seals

Animals

Volunteers wanted to move to island near Isle of Man and count the seals

By Charlie Herbert

Bangladesh says it will pursue the death penalty for Shamima Begum

Bangladesh

Bangladesh says it will pursue the death penalty for Shamima Begum

By Oli Dugmore

Stranger Things fans point out cast spoiler as Netflix announces season 5 is filming

Netflix

Stranger Things fans point out cast spoiler as Netflix announces season 5 is filming

By Charlie Herbert

Kelly Clarkson says she doesn’t let her kids use social media while living with her

Kelly Clarkson says she doesn’t let her kids use social media while living with her

By Nina McLaughlin

Thierry Henry recalls heartbreaking moment he knew playing career was over

Football

Thierry Henry recalls heartbreaking moment he knew playing career was over

By Callum Boyle

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

Neighbour

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

By Charlie Herbert

Horrific true story behind Netflix’s ‘most harrowing ever’ new cannibal movie

Horrific true story behind Netflix’s ‘most harrowing ever’ new cannibal movie

By Nina McLaughlin

Production on Stranger Things 5 has officially begun

Netflix

Production on Stranger Things 5 has officially begun

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Trump – who lied 30,573 of times as US president – launches ‘Truth’ social media site

Donald Trump

Trump – who lied 30,573 of times as US president – launches ‘Truth’ social media site

By Kieran Galpin

Eddie Jones names six uncapped players in strong England squad for Six Nations

Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones names six uncapped players in strong England squad for Six Nations

By Patrick McCarry

Five-year-old who emptied piggy bank to donate to charity wins $48 million lottery 13 years later

Charity

Five-year-old who emptied piggy bank to donate to charity wins $48 million lottery 13 years later

By Steve Hopkins

QUIZ: How well do you remember the Peep Show Christmas special?

Christmas

QUIZ: How well do you remember the Peep Show Christmas special?

By Wil Jones

New Milky Way Biscuits are hitting shelves next month

B&M

New Milky Way Biscuits are hitting shelves next month

By Kieran Galpin

Cardiff hotels are really cashing in on Irish fans with this huge price rise

Ireland

Cardiff hotels are really cashing in on Irish fans with this huge price rise

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories