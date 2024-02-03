Search icon

03rd Feb 2024

Tributes pour in for Carl Weathers as he dies aged 76

Nina McLaughlin

“An exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.”

Tributes are pouring in for cinema legend Carl Weathers after news broke last night that he has died aged 76.

The actor’s family confirmed he had died ‘peacefully in his sleep’ on Thursday (1 February).

They described him as “an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life” and a “beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend”.

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations,” they added.

Celebrity tributes to Carl Weathers

Weathers’ Rocky co-star Sylvester Stallone shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, saying he was “torn up” by the death of his friend.

“We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching,” he wrote alongside a video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also paid tribute.

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” he wrote. “An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person.

“We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

One of the other notable tributes to Weathers’ life came from Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Weathers in Happy Gilmore.

Sandler wrote: “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete.

“So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell.

“Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him.

“My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Carl Weathers

