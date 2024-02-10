Search icon

10th Feb 2024

Rocky star Carl Weathers’ cause of death confirmed

Joseph Loftus

His death certificate has been revealed.

The cause of death of cinema legend Carl Weathers has been confirmed following his passing at the age of 76.

The actor’s family confirmed he had died ‘peacefully in his sleep’ on Thursday (1 February).

They described him as “an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life” and a “beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend”.

They added: “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations.”

In his death certificate obtained The Blast on Friday, it was confirmed that The Rocky star died of ‘atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease’ after suffering from the heart condition for years – with investigators labelling the manner of death as ‘natural.’

According to Mayo Clinic: “Arteriosclerosis occurs when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body (arteries) become thick and stiff – sometimes restricting blood flow to the organs and tissues.”

It is also “the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls. This buildup is called plaque”

“The plaque can cause arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow. The plaque can also burst, leading to a blood clot.”

Celebrity tributes to Carl Weathers

Weathers’ Rocky co-star Sylvester Stallone shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, saying he was “torn up” by the death of his friend.

“We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching,” he wrote alongside a video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also paid tribute.

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” he wrote. “An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person.

“We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

One of the other notable tributes to Weathers’ life came from Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Weathers in Happy Gilmore.

Sandler wrote: “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell.

“Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Rest in peace.

