24th May 2024

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag

The filmmaker was nominated for an Oscar for the groundbreaking documentary.

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker who captured his own psychological and physiological symptoms after eating McDonald’s every day for a month, has passed away at the age of 53.

The 2004 film Super Size Me followed Spurlock’s drastic change in health and wellbeing after subsisting only on food from the fast food giant for an entire month.

He was nominated for an Oscar that year, for Best Documentary Feature, and he won the award for best director at the Sundance Film Festival.

His family confirmed his death earlier today by releasing the following statement.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

He died in upstate New York following complications with cancer.

He produced several acclaimed documentaries following the success of Super Size Me, including Where In The World Is Osama Bin Laden? and a 3D film about the boyband One Direction.

Born in 1970 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Spurlock graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1993.

He got his start in the entertainment industry as a playwright, winning awards for his 1999 play The Phoenix at the New York Fringe Festival.

People have been paying tribute to the filmmaker on Twitter.

