Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

‘One winter evening, drunk to hell’

Shane MacGowan’s final gesture was reportedly leaving behind 10,000 euros to ensure his friends and family gave him the send-off he deserved following his funeral in Nenagh, Tipperary on Friday afternoon.

The Pogues songwriting legend, who would’ve turned 66 on Christmas day, died on November 30 after months of illness.

MacGowan is said to have put the cash aside as it was one of his dying wishes to fund a wake in his memory.

A friend of Shane’s told The Independent: “I know the pub they are going to for the meal after – there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request.”

Shane’s wake was held at The Thatched Cottage hours after hundreds gathered for his funeral at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church.

In attendance was Shane’s wife, Victoria, his sister Siobhan, his father Maurice, and hoards of celebrities too.

Those at the service included the remaining members of the Pogues, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Glen Hansard, Liam O Maonlaí, Johnny Depp, and many more.

MacGowan’s funeral has already gone down in the history books with many who watched live on TV hailing it as the most beautiful funeral of all time.

There was laughter, tears, anecdotes, and songs. There was music, poetry, and dancing.

It was without doubt the only fitting end for one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Shane MacGowan.

Rest in peace.

Related links: