Search icon

News

26th Sep 2023

Shakira faces more than eight years in jail after being charged with new offences

Joseph Loftus

Shakira denies that she was living in Spain at the time

Shakira is looking at more than eight years in prison after being charged with a series of new offences.

The Colombian pop star was previously accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros on the income she’d earned between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is set to be tried in Barcelona on November 20 in relation to those accusations.

Now, however, she has been charged for a second time as prosecutors claim she failed to pay a further 6.7 million on her income in 2018.

n a statement about the charges, Barcelona prosecutors said the singer is accused of using an offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid paying the tax.

Shakira has been notified of the charges though no comment has been made yet by the star.

In July of last year, the pop star rejected a plea deal and chose to go to trial. It it believed the deal requested that she admit to avoiding the tax.

The Columbian pop singer “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law,” PR firm Llorente y Cuenca told Billboard.

The firm also claimed the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has deposited the amount she is said to owe to the Spanish tax office and has no outstanding tax debts.

Shakira, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, claims that she did not live in Spain in the years she has been accused of failing to pay taxes.

However the prosecutor’s document asserts that the star bought a house in Barcelona in 2012, which became the family home for herself, her partner and their son Milan, who was born the following year.

People are considered Spanish residents for tax purposes if they spend more than 183 days in a given calendar year in Spain. Official residents in Spain must pay Spanish taxes on their worldwide income.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

Film

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

By Charlie Herbert

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

Birthday

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

By JOE

Viewers blown away by new Yorkshire Ripper series The Long Shadow

Viewers blown away by new Yorkshire Ripper series The Long Shadow

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump launches massive missile attack on Syria, despite previous warning to Barack Obama

Barack Obama

Donald Trump launches massive missile attack on Syria, despite previous warning to Barack Obama

By Rory Cashin

Russians protesting against Ukraine invasion dragged from the streets

Moscow

Russians protesting against Ukraine invasion dragged from the streets

By Steve Hopkins

Man ‘cooked alive after cop’s stun gun ignites gas station’

America

Man ‘cooked alive after cop’s stun gun ignites gas station’

By Charlie Herbert

Marbella nightclub shooting: Five Injured as gunman opens fire at Opium Beach Club

gun crime

Marbella nightclub shooting: Five Injured as gunman opens fire at Opium Beach Club

By April Curtin

Covid lab blunder linked to deaths of 20 people, investigators believe

Coronavirus

Covid lab blunder linked to deaths of 20 people, investigators believe

By Steve Hopkins

Budget rail service will offer £15 tickets from London to Edinburgh

enviroment

Budget rail service will offer £15 tickets from London to Edinburgh

By Kieran Galpin

GTA 6 multiple maps leaked as new footage shows travel between states

GTA 6

GTA 6 multiple maps leaked as new footage shows travel between states

By JOE

Mother dies just months after giving birth to her daughter following IVF battle

Australia

Mother dies just months after giving birth to her daughter following IVF battle

By Charlie Herbert

Peter Kay praised for incredible gesture to fan who died from cancer

Peter Kay praised for incredible gesture to fan who died from cancer

By Joseph Loftus

Football club boss shot dead after team loses 3-2

Crime

Football club boss shot dead after team loses 3-2

By JOE

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative

Fashion

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative

By Charlie Herbert

Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Russia are using ‘militarised dolphins to guard Black Sea naval base’ from Ukraine

Animals

Russia are using ‘militarised dolphins to guard Black Sea naval base’ from Ukraine

By Kieran Galpin

Brits going ‘back to the Good Life’ as food inflation soars

Food

Brits going ‘back to the Good Life’ as food inflation soars

By Jack Peat

Jamie Vardy breaks off mid-interview to cheer on young Leicester fans

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy breaks off mid-interview to cheer on young Leicester fans

By Tom Victor

Man quits his McDonald’s job in the middle of a shift after being asked to clean

job

Man quits his McDonald’s job in the middle of a shift after being asked to clean

By Steve Hopkins

Billy Joe Saunders leaves entire room in stitches with hilarious moment at press conference

Avtandil Khurtsidze

Billy Joe Saunders leaves entire room in stitches with hilarious moment at press conference

By Darragh Murphy

Paul McCartney plays video of friend Johnny Depp at Seattle concert

Amber Heard

Paul McCartney plays video of friend Johnny Depp at Seattle concert

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories