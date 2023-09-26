Peter Kay praised for incredible gesture to fan who died from cancer

‘We were just sitting there with our mouths open’

The mother of an inspirational young woman who died from cancer has praised Peter Kay for his incredible gesture.

Laura Nuttall was just 23 when she died from brain cancer earlier this year.

She became an inspiration across the world back in 2018 when, after being diagnosed with cancer, she began ticking off things on her bucket list.

Laura’s positive outlook despite the damning diagnosis won the hearts of many across the globe including Peter Kay who played his first gig in four years back in 2021 to raise funds for Laura’s treatment.

Peter Kay and the Nuttall’s struck up an immediate friendship and this weekend at his sell-out show at Manchester Arena, Kay interrupted his gig to make a beautiful gesture to the family.

I'm heartbroken to share the news that we lost our beautiful Laura in the early hours of this morning.

She was fierce & tenacious to the end & it was truly the honour of my life to be her mum.

We are devastated at the thought of life without our girl, she was a force of nature💔 pic.twitter.com/8nQvIZZ4zh — shitscaredmum (@shitscaredmum) May 22, 2023

Speaking during his stand-up show, Kay revealed that some of the money made from ticket sales will be going out to the Nuttall family’s charity.

Laura’s mother, Nicola, who was in the audience said she was taken aback by the announcement.

She told BBC Radio Lancashire: “It was just after the second half started when he mentioned Laura. We were just sitting there with our mouths open, in front of all those people.

“Then he said he was going to donate £2 per ticket from the show to Laura’s foundation, which is the best part of £30,000.

“We were just bowled over. I mean we couldn’t love him anymore than we do, he’s just an incredible man. Not only is he the kindest but he’s also the funniest. It was an amazing night.”

Such a brilliant night watching #PeterKay in Manchester, we laughed till our faces hurt & my goodness we needed it!

Couldn’t have been more surprised when he mentioned Laura & her foundation.

Thank you Peter you are truly a legend x pic.twitter.com/c4W6N8zuQO — shitscaredmum (@shitscaredmum) September 22, 2023

She added that Kay had taken Laura and the family out for lunch during her treatment and that he often called round to say hello.

She explained: “He’s just a really good friend. Away from all the showbiz stuff, he’s just a really good man.

“He was devastated when Laura died. He’d helped her in so many ways funding treatment for her and now he’s helping us to fund research which hopefully will make the outcomes better for people like Laura in the future.”

Peter Kay, once again proving what an absolute diamond he truly is.

