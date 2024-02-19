Roman Kemp reveals he’s leaving Capital FM

“It’s been the funniest, the saddest, the most outright wild time.”

Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp has announced he is leaving the radio station after eight and a half years at the helm of their flagship Breakfast programme.

Kemp first joined the station back in 2014, before taking over The Capital Evening Show in 2016, and then taking over the Breakfast show alongside Vick Hope in 2017.

The 31-year-old revealed that his departure isn’t immediate, but that it will take place over the coming weeks.

It comes after Jordan North’s shock departure from Radio 1, and the news that he is set to move over to Capital FM.

“The last like, eight and a half years of my life have just been so incredible being part of this machine,” Kemp told listeners.

“It’s been the funniest, the saddest, the most outright wild time that I’ve had being a part of Capital and the Global family and when you set out to do a job of this magnitude, you never think that one day there will be a moment where you have to say goodbye.

“You don’t think that that time will come.”

He continued: “What I can tell you is I’m not saying goodbye right now, I’m not leaving the show today and that’s it, but it’s not far away. It will come and that goodbye will come in five to six weeks. It’s not a decision that has come overnight either, it’s massive, I’ve not found it easy at all.

“Capital is my family, you as the wonderful listeners that you’ve been, you’ve been with me at my best times and my absolute lowest. […] Capital and Global have helped changed me. I was 22 years old when I first joined Capital and it’s built me into the man that I am today, it is all that I know. But I know that now is the right time to leave and now is the right time to move on.

“You listening, and the people in this room, every single person in this room, my producing team, Sian and Chris, Sonny who has done it in the past and Vick Hope who had done it in the past. It’s everyone.

“The next couple of weeks as I kind of approach the end of my time here on Capital, it’s going to be so tough. I love this place so much, I love it. I love the station, I love everything about it, Capital is my family. And I also love the connection that you and I, the listeners, have built together. It’s changed. I know that it started out as me being just Martin Kemp’s son, I hope that now you can call me your friend.”