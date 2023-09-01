Search icon

News

01st Sep 2023

Robin Williams’ misdiagnosis was only discovered in his autopsy

Charlie Herbert

Medical professionals said it was one of the worst cases of they had ever seen

On August 11 2014, the world was left shocked by the tragic news that Robin Williams had taken his own life.

The actor, best known for his roles in Mrs Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting, was known globally for his wit and humour and was one of the biggest names in the entertainment world.

But in the year leading up to his passing, he had struggled with a number of health issues because of an undiagnosed illness.

After complaining of “gut discomfort” at a celebration for him and wife Susan Schneider’s two-year wedding anniversary, the actor went on to develop a resting tremor in his left hand – thought to have been caused by a previous shoulder injury – and began suffering from stomach cramps, heartburn, and digestive issues.

He then started to have issues with his sight and smell, causing him to become more anxious and have disturbed sleep.

Eventually, he experienced motor disturbances, causing him to sometimes freeze mid-movement.

Speaking to the New York Times culture reporter Dave Itzkoff for his biography Robin, Schneider said dealing with the symptoms was like “playing whack-a-mole.”

She said: “It was like this endless parade of symptoms, and not all of them would raise their head at once.

“It was like playing whack-a-mole. Which symptom is it this month? I thought, is my husband a hypochondriac? We’re chasing it and there’s no answers, and by now we’d tried everything.”

Getty

Friend and fellow actor Billy Crystal said that Williams’ appearance changed dramatically over just a matter of months.

When they went to watch a play in autumn of 2013, Crystal said he was “taken aback by how he looked,” saying that he was “thinner and seemed frail.”

As the evening came to an end and they said goodbye, Williams burst into tears.

But he had yet to be diagnosed with a cause for his symptoms, and shot scenes for the third installment in the Night at the Museum franchise, in which he played Theodore Roosevelt.

After suffering a panic attack and breaking down on set, he told his makeup artist Cheri Minns that he didn’t “know how to be funny” anymore.

When he returned home, he was prescribed antipsychotic medications that only made things worse, with Schneider telling medical journal, Neurology, that he was “losing his mind and he was aware of it.”

Eventually, doctors told the couple in May 2014 that Williams was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. But the comedian didn’t believe the diagnosis, and after tests, medication and rehab his condition was still getting worse.

On August 11 that year, he took his life at the age of 63.

Getty Images

Initially, it was thought that depression was to blame. But an autopsy revealed he had in fact been suffering from Lewy body dementia.

This is an aggressive, incurable brain disorder that can cause hallucinations, confusion, fatigue and problems with understanding, memory and judgement.

Medical professionals said it was one of the worst cases of they had ever seen.

With a lot of symptoms also associated with Parkinson’s, it can often be misdiagnosed as this.

Williams had been due to undergo more tests on his brain in the week before his death. But according to Schneider, it was the fear of what the outlook would be after this tests that caused him to take his own life.

Speaking to the Guardian last year, she said: “I think he didn’t want to go. I think he thought: ‘I’m going to get locked up and never come out.’”

For more information about Lewy body dementia, you can visit the NHS website, and for information and help surrounding Parkinson’s disease you can visit the Parkinson’s Foundation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts you can get help and advice at the following places:

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Liverpool reject £150m Saudi offer for Mo Salah

Deadline Day

Liverpool reject £150m Saudi offer for Mo Salah

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

Movies

Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

By Tom Todhunter

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

Movies

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

By Tom Todhunter

MORE FROM JOE

Anonymous release chilling message to ‘foolish’ Putin – ‘your secrets may no longer be safe’

Activism

Anonymous release chilling message to ‘foolish’ Putin – ‘your secrets may no longer be safe’

By Kieran Galpin

Omicron symptoms: What you should be looking out for

Covid

Omicron symptoms: What you should be looking out for

By Kieran Galpin

JOE’s 5-Word News: X-Files, Flowers, Everest, Hellboy, Bobsled

5 Word News

JOE’s 5-Word News: X-Files, Flowers, Everest, Hellboy, Bobsled

By JOE

Adam Johnson has been stripped of his England caps, court hears

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson has been stripped of his England caps, court hears

By Matt Tate

Donald Trump warns of potential “major, major conflict” with North Korea

Donald Trump

Donald Trump warns of potential “major, major conflict” with North Korea

By Conor Heneghan

Video: Man films scary tornado damage from inside a crumpled van

News

Video: Man films scary tornado damage from inside a crumpled van

By JOE

New Netflix docuseries is being released about terrifying true story that inspired The Conjuring 3

New Netflix docuseries is being released about terrifying true story that inspired The Conjuring 3

By Joseph Loftus

Prime Video has just added 12 huge movies to its library

Movies

Prime Video has just added 12 huge movies to its library

By Tom Todhunter

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

Alcohol

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

By Charlie Herbert

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Entertainment

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By Tom Todhunter

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

Cocaine

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

By Jack Peat

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

Entertainment

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Controversial Zinedine Zidane statue to be re-installed for World Cup in Qatar

Football

Controversial Zinedine Zidane statue to be re-installed for World Cup in Qatar

By Daniel Brown

Katie Price could be jailed for five years after arrest on Friday

Crime

Katie Price could be jailed for five years after arrest on Friday

By Kieran Galpin

McDonald’s offer lucky couple chance to have wedding catered by McNugget van

Sponsored

McDonald’s offer lucky couple chance to have wedding catered by McNugget van

By JOE

Amazon Prime Video has just added 12 very big movies to its library

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has just added 12 very big movies to its library

By Rory Cashin

Prison Break’s new trailer contains a rather unexpected twist

Prison Break

Prison Break’s new trailer contains a rather unexpected twist

By Carl Anka

Cat with ‘quirky’ features is still searching for her forever home as no one will adopt her

Cat with ‘quirky’ features is still searching for her forever home as no one will adopt her

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories