16th Dec 2023

Question of Sport axed by BBC due to ‘funding challenges’

George McKay

The legendary show is ending after 53 years

The BBC has announced that the iconic sporting quiz show has been shelved in the latest round of money-saving attempts by the corporation.

A BBC spokesman said: “Due to inflation and funding challenges, difficult decisions have to be made, therefore Question Of Sport is currently not in production at the moment.”

The reason given was an attempt to ensure “value for money” for BBC licence fee payers, which has seen a change in focus to produce ‘high impact’ shows which driver users to BBC iPlayer.

A BBC source said this is not the ‘final whistle’ and the show could return in some form in the future.

The show has been a staple of TV for some 53 years, with the first episode being aired in 1970, fronted by David Vine.

Most audiences will remember the show during its era fronted by Sue Barker, who was host from 1997 until she was dropped in 2020. She was replaced by Top Gear alum Paddy McGuinness.

Barker, alongside team captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson, were praised for bringing some iconic TV moments to British audiences for years before their departure.

The move comes not long after the BBC confirmed it would be pausing production on Top Gear for some time after presenter Freddie Flintoff suffered injuries after a collision.

