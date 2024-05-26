Search icon

Golf

26th May 2024

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

Ryan Price

Tragic news.

American professional golfer Grayson Murray has passed away at the age of 30.

Murray, who is a two-time winner on tour, withdrew in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Friday, citing an illness.

The North Carolina native had played in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky last week, as well as the Masters Tournament at Augusta last month.

No immediate details on the circumstances of his death were revealed, only shock and grief from the PGA Tour and his management team.

In a statement released last night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said “we were devastated to learn and are heartbroken to share” that Murray had died on Saturday.

“I am at a loss for words,” he added.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Fellow PGA Tour professional Peter Malnati, who played with Murray during the early rounds of this weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge, expressed his shock and devestation at the news in an interview with CBS Sports.

Several of Murray’s peers took to Twitter last night to pay tribute to the young golfer.

English golfer Luke Donald was among those to pay tribute to Murray.

Donald posted on X: “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away.

“He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace.”

Others shared similar sentiments.

Murray, ranked 58th in the world, was a three-time winner of the Callaway Junior Championships and played in the US Open for the first time in 2013 as an amateur.

His best result in a major was a tie for 22nd at the 2017 PGA Championship.

