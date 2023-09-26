Search icon

26th Sep 2023

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

Tiger Woods’ son channeled the same skills his dad used to win 82 PGA Tour competitions and 15 major titles as he was crowned the winner of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

Charlie won the title in the 14-15 age division at Mission Inn in Orlando after posting a career-best in competition final-round of 66.

To help alongside him was the legendary golfer himself, who was the caddie for his son, and just like Tiger did for so many years, Charlie sunk a birdie putt on the final hole to secure the victory.

After firing a 71 in the first round the youngster was able to putt nine birdies during the second round and he admitted that having his dad alongside him helped him to keep his composure.

“We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place,” he said.

If that’s a sign of things to come for the future then it looks like the latest golfer in the family is also in line for a successful career.

Golf,Sport,Tiger Woods

