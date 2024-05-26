Search icon

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

His parents confirmed he took his own life.

American professional golfer Grayson Murray has passed away at the age of 30.

Murray, who is a two-time winner on tour, withdrew in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Friday, citing an illness.

The North Carolina native had played in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky last week, as well as the Masters Tournament at Augusta last month.

A statement from Murray’s parents confirmed that the golfer had taken his own life.

Eric and Terry Murray said “life wasn’t always easy” for their son and “although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now”, via Sky News.

They described losing their son as a “nightmare” and said they have “so many questions that have no answers… but one.”

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

In a statement released last night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said “we were devastated to learn and are heartbroken to share” that Murray had died on Saturday.

“I am at a loss for words,” he added.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Fellow PGA Tour professional Peter Malnati, who played with Murray during the early rounds of this weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge, expressed his shock and devestation at the news in an interview with CBS Sports.

Several of Murray’s peers took to Twitter last night to pay tribute to the young golfer.

English golfer Luke Donald was among those to pay tribute to Murray.

Donald posted on X: “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away.

“He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace.”

Others shared similar sentiments.

Murray, ranked 58th in the world, was a three-time winner of the Callaway Junior Championships and played in the US Open for the first time in 2013 as an amateur.

His best result in a major was a tie for 22nd at the 2017 PGA Championship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please make use of these critical resources:

