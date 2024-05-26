Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

His parents confirmed he took his own life.

American professional golfer Grayson Murray has passed away at the age of 30.

Murray, who is a two-time winner on tour, withdrew in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Friday, citing an illness.

The North Carolina native had played in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky last week, as well as the Masters Tournament at Augusta last month.

A statement from Murray’s parents confirmed that the golfer had taken his own life.

Eric and Terry Murray said “life wasn’t always easy” for their son and “although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now”, via Sky News.

They described losing their son as a “nightmare” and said they have “so many questions that have no answers… but one.”

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. https://t.co/JWGJ6Tz2jy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2024

In a statement released last night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said “we were devastated to learn and are heartbroken to share” that Murray had died on Saturday.

“I am at a loss for words,” he added.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Fellow PGA Tour professional Peter Malnati, who played with Murray during the early rounds of this weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge, expressed his shock and devestation at the news in an interview with CBS Sports.

"I was with him yesterday, it is just so sad"



Peter Malnati opens up after the death of 30-year-old golfer Grayson Murray, who withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge on Friday citing illness. pic.twitter.com/6B23DUZCiV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 26, 2024

Several of Murray’s peers took to Twitter last night to pay tribute to the young golfer.

English golfer Luke Donald was among those to pay tribute to Murray.

Donald posted on X: “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away.

“He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace.”

Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 25, 2024

Others shared similar sentiments.

Speechless to hear about Grayson. Guy had been through so many ups and downs to get where he was. I hurt so much for his family and the people closest to him. My condolences and deepest sympathies — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 25, 2024

Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you.



My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed. — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 25, 2024

Murray, ranked 58th in the world, was a three-time winner of the Callaway Junior Championships and played in the US Open for the first time in 2013 as an amateur.

His best result in a major was a tie for 22nd at the 2017 PGA Championship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please make use of these critical resources: