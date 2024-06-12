Rory McIlroy says he’s no longer getting divorced from wife Erica

The couple released a joint statement

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he and his wife are still married following reports that the couple had divorced.

The pair released a statement in which they said that they had “resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning”.

He told The Guardian: “There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

A case was dropped after McIlroy’s attorney Thomas Sasser filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf in Palm Beach County Courthouse on Tuesday.

McIlroy filed for divorce on May 13, the day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time and just three days before the start of the US PGA Championship but made a stunning U-turn despite his wife Erica failing to meet the 20-day deadline to file a counterclaim.

Erica and McIlroy met during the 2012 Ryder Cup while she was working for the PGA of America and have been married since 2017 and have one child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020.

The world number three will now turn his focus to this week’s US Open, where he will play alongside Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and US PGA winner Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds.

