Search icon

Golf

01st Oct 2023

Shane Lowry forced to drag Rory McIlroy away from heated argument

Patrick McCarry

Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry

‘Bones is one of the nicest guys around. I don’t know what he said to him’

Paul McGinley was about the only person on the live TV broadcast that was loving the “heated” scenes after a tense finish on the 18th hole of a match involving Rory McIlroy.

The Team Europe talisman was raging after Joe LaCava, the caddie to Patrick Cantlay, started celebrating and waving his cap around on the 18th green.

LaCava waved his cap around, along with members of the European team, after Cantlay dropped a long putt that ended up winning a point for the USA side.

Rory McIlroy clashes with ‘Bones’ Mackay

On the flashpoint at the end, Patrick Cantlay said he did not get a good look at the Rory McIlroy clash with his caddie as he was ‘too busy letting out some of the emotion of the day’.

Journalist Rex Hoggard described a heated exchange between McIlroy and Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, who is a former caddie to Phil Mickelson and who has been working with Team USA.

“It was a tense exchange here between Rory McIlroy and Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay… Rory approached him and said [about LaCava’a actions], That can’t happen. It’s a disgrace.’ He then used some language that I can’t use live on air… Shane Lowry had to step in to separate the two.”

Todd Lewis, another reporter on the live feed, which carried on Sky Sports, added some more context to the scene. He stated:

“I just came from the 18th green and we saw what happened… the European crowd were giving it to Cantlay… after the match was won, Lowry and a couple of players approached LaCava and said, ‘That can’t happen’… It spilled over and tensions were high.”

Sky Sports then showed footage of Shane Lowry arguing on the final green with Joe LacCava and others from the American team.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald said he was told by Rory McIlroy that he asked LaCava to move, on a couple of occasions, as he was trying to line up a birdie putt that could still level the game. Asked about the car park incident he said, “Rory is a passionate guy.”

“It does feel great to beat them,” said Wyndham Clark, who was Cantlay’s partner for their 1 Up win.

Related links:

Topics:

Golf,Rory McIlroy,Ryder Cup,Shane Lowry,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

Football

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

By Callum Boyle

Classy Jurgen Klopp accepts VAR mistake

Football

Classy Jurgen Klopp accepts VAR mistake

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea plan to sign two elite strikers in January

Arsenal

Chelsea plan to sign two elite strikers in January

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

5 must-watch sports docuseries to check out if you’re a fan of Drive to Survive

Amazon Prime Video

5 must-watch sports docuseries to check out if you’re a fan of Drive to Survive

By Simon Kelly

Cameron Smith one of six golfers announced as latest LIV Golf stars

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith one of six golfers announced as latest LIV Golf stars

By Patrick McCarry

Ian Poulter hits back after Rory McIlroy comments on Ryder Cup ‘betrayal’

Golf

Ian Poulter hits back after Rory McIlroy comments on Ryder Cup ‘betrayal’

By Patrick McCarry

Graeme McDowell reveals death threats over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series switch

Golf

Graeme McDowell reveals death threats over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series switch

By Daniel Brown

Graeme McDowell hits back at ‘smear campaign’ against Saudi-funded LIV Golf

Golf

Graeme McDowell hits back at ‘smear campaign’ against Saudi-funded LIV Golf

By Patrick McCarry

Golf could be rolled out on prescription across UK as part of new trial to boost health

doctor

Golf could be rolled out on prescription across UK as part of new trial to boost health

By Jack Peat

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

By Callum Boyle

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

Earth

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

By Callum Boyle

Apple cars will be available soon and will have special features linked to iPhones

Apple

Apple cars will be available soon and will have special features linked to iPhones

By Callum Boyle

One of 2023’s most interesting failures is now available to watch at home

65

One of 2023’s most interesting failures is now available to watch at home

By Rory Cashin

Jamie Carragher on why bigger teams didn’t come in for James Maddison

Football

Jamie Carragher on why bigger teams didn’t come in for James Maddison

By Lee Costello

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey they ever wore in their playing days

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey they ever wore in their playing days

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Ruby Walsh confirms retirement from horse racing aged 39

Horse Racing

Ruby Walsh confirms retirement from horse racing aged 39

By Reuben Pinder

Emma Watson shows off new Time’s Up tattoo at Oscars with a cripplingly awkward mistake

emma watson

Emma Watson shows off new Time’s Up tattoo at Oscars with a cripplingly awkward mistake

By Oli Dugmore

A hotel booking platform is urging Brits to use suncream this summer… on their dogs

Dogs

A hotel booking platform is urging Brits to use suncream this summer… on their dogs

By Jack Peat

Someone synced Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” to Carly Rae Jepsen, and it fits perfectly

Carly Rae Jepsen

Someone synced Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” to Carly Rae Jepsen, and it fits perfectly

By Wil Jones

Here’s why Netflix’s new movie Okja is causing such a fuss at Cannes

Movies

Here’s why Netflix’s new movie Okja is causing such a fuss at Cannes

By Rory Cashin

Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater named in the England squad ahead of Germany and Holland friendlies

Danny Drinkwater

Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater named in the England squad ahead of Germany and Holland friendlies

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories