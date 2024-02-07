Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been refused release from prison

Gary Glitter has been denied his parole bid

The former pop star was jailed for 15 years back in 2016 after being convicted of sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was released last year for six weeks, before he was jailed again after breaching the conditions of his licence.

The Parole Board denied Gadd’s bid, saying that he has a “lack of victim empathy”, the BBC reports.

“After considering the circumstances of his offending, the lack of progress made while in custody and on licence, and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“Rather, the panel considered that Mr Gadd was appropriately located in custody where outstanding levels of risk could be addressed.”

Following his return to prison last year, it was said that the former pop star will “probably die in prison”.

Gadd first rose to fame in the 1970s, and had three singles hit number one in the UK charts.

In the late 1990s, Gadd was arrested for the first time after thousands of child abuse images were discovered in his possession.

Then, in 2006, Gadd was convicted of abusing two girls aged 10 and 11 in Vietnam and served a two-and-a-half year sentence.

The 78-year-old’s earlier crimes were then uncovered as part of Operation Yewtree, which was launched following the Jimmy Saville scandal.