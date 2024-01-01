Nightmare moment Winter Wonderland ride breaks leaving people hanging in mid-air

They were apparently left hanging in the air for more than half an hour

A group of people were left hanging in mid-air after a huge Winter Wonderland ride malfunctioned over the weekend.

The festive theme park in Hyde Park is a popular destination every winter for thousands across the UK and London, and features plenty of rides and attractions.

One of these rides you’ve probably seen at fairgrounds across the land, and usually looks like one for true thrill seekers.

It involves a long rotating arm with a swinging cradle on the end, which lifts people 65 metres in the air before plunging them back down.

But this looks like it might have been a step too far for even the biggest adrenaline junkies.

In footage that looks like it could have been taken straight from a Final Destination movie, the ride is seen to be stuck, leaving one of its arms near the ground, and the other high in the sky.

The footage of the incident was shared on X by one user, who wrote that the people on the ride were left hanging in the air for 35 mins.

Ride malfunctions leaving users mid-air for 35 Minutes at Winter Wonderland last night 🫣



Cc @Ig1Ig3 pic.twitter.com/NPqy6lj4Wc — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 31, 2023

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote: “Naaa, thanks, but no thanks. Too old for this sort of situations. Mulled wine and German sausage baps for me.”

Another said: “Went on one of these rides at Winter Wonderland last year and kept thinking ‘what if?!’ My imagination wasn’t running wild after all.”

A third commented that they would have “fainted if I experienced that,” whilst another joked that the people on the ride had “paid extra for the view.”

A Winter Wonderland spokesperson told The Sun: “We can confirm that the Blizzard ride had a power outage that lasted eight minutes on the evening of December 30.

“The issue was handled quickly by the ride operators and customer services and the riders were safely escorted off the ride.

“The safety of our visitors is our top priority and all of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff.”

This isn’t the first time a Winter Wonderland ride has malfunctioned. Last year, horrifying footage captured the moment a slingshot ride broke whilst people were still inside.

