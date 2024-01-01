Search icon

News

01st Jan 2024

Nightmare moment Winter Wonderland ride breaks leaving people hanging in mid-air

Charlie Herbert

winter wonderland ride malfunctions

They were apparently left hanging in the air for more than half an hour

A group of people were left hanging in mid-air after a huge Winter Wonderland ride malfunctioned over the weekend.

The festive theme park in Hyde Park is a popular destination every winter for thousands across the UK and London, and features plenty of rides and attractions.

One of these rides you’ve probably seen at fairgrounds across the land, and usually looks like one for true thrill seekers.

It involves a long rotating arm with a swinging cradle on the end, which lifts people 65 metres in the air before plunging them back down.

But this looks like it might have been a step too far for even the biggest adrenaline junkies.

In footage that looks like it could have been taken straight from a Final Destination movie, the ride is seen to be stuck, leaving one of its arms near the ground, and the other high in the sky.

The footage of the incident was shared on X by one user, who wrote that the people on the ride were left hanging in the air for 35 mins.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote: “Naaa, thanks, but no thanks. Too old for this sort of situations. Mulled wine and German sausage baps for me.”

Another said: “Went on one of these rides at Winter Wonderland last year and kept thinking ‘what if?!’ My imagination wasn’t running wild after all.”

A third commented that they would have “fainted if I experienced that,” whilst another joked that the people on the ride had “paid extra for the view.”

A Winter Wonderland spokesperson told The Sun: “We can confirm that the Blizzard ride had a power outage that lasted eight minutes on the evening of December 30.

“The issue was handled quickly by the ride operators and customer services and the riders were safely escorted off the ride.

“The safety of our visitors is our top priority and all of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff.”

This isn’t the first time a Winter Wonderland ride has malfunctioned. Last year, horrifying footage captured the moment a slingshot ride broke whilst people were still inside.

Related links:

Rage rollercoaster rescue at Southend’s Adventure Island after passengers left hanging at 72ft

Topics:

Winter Wonderland

RELATED ARTICLES

Terrifying moment Winter Wonderland slingshot ride malfunctions with people trapped inside

London

Terrifying moment Winter Wonderland slingshot ride malfunctions with people trapped inside

By Charlie Herbert

Girl’s £685 trainers ‘stolen’ at Winter Wonderland – has to go home in Primark shoes

Crime

Girl’s £685 trainers ‘stolen’ at Winter Wonderland – has to go home in Primark shoes

By Kieran Galpin

MORE FROM JOE

‘Snapchat queen’ who filmed dying boyfriend found guilty of manslaughter

knife crime

‘Snapchat queen’ who filmed dying boyfriend found guilty of manslaughter

By Oli Dugmore

How convenient, a series of grim allegations about Harry and Meghan have been briefed to the press just days before their Oprah interview

Meghan Markle

How convenient, a series of grim allegations about Harry and Meghan have been briefed to the press just days before their Oprah interview

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Boris Johnson says he supports amnesty for illegal immigrants

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson says he supports amnesty for illegal immigrants

By Oli Dugmore

American XL Bullys now officially a banned breed in England and Wales

American XL bully

American XL Bullys now officially a banned breed in England and Wales

By Charlie Herbert

UEFA hands Russia suspended disqualification from Euro 2016

Euro 2016

UEFA hands Russia suspended disqualification from Euro 2016

By Carl Anka

BBC’s top executive gets death threats over Clarkson axing

BBC

BBC’s top executive gets death threats over Clarkson axing

By JOE

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 10

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 10

By JOE

Hairdresser sparks debate by asking if she can touch customer’s hair

Hair

Hairdresser sparks debate by asking if she can touch customer’s hair

By Charlie Herbert

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

By JOE

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

Arsenal

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

Argentina

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

By Callum Boyle

Woman who wore body paint pants to gym apologises after X-rated outfit gets called out

Woman who wore body paint pants to gym apologises after X-rated outfit gets called out

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Tyson Fury not ordered to fight Dillian Whyte in next bout

Boxing

Tyson Fury not ordered to fight Dillian Whyte in next bout

By Daniel Brown

GMB viewers are comparing this daytime TV clash to famous Don’t Look Up scene

Climate Change

GMB viewers are comparing this daytime TV clash to famous Don’t Look Up scene

By Charlie Herbert

Solihull: Hero 10-year-old boy died trying to rescue others from freezing lake

Life

Solihull: Hero 10-year-old boy died trying to rescue others from freezing lake

By Charlie Herbert

It’s official! Lil Wayne will finally release Tha Carter V this Friday

Baby

It’s official! Lil Wayne will finally release Tha Carter V this Friday

By Will Lavin

PICS: The twins who played Ross’ son in Friends have really changed

Friends

PICS: The twins who played Ross’ son in Friends have really changed

By Ben Kenyon

Alisson reveals what Mo Salah said in text message before Liverpool move was complete

Alisson reveals what Mo Salah said in text message before Liverpool move was complete

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories