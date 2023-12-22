Search icon

22nd Dec 2023

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

Joseph Loftus

‘Would you like a coke with that?’

A McDonalds restaurant in Ohio was reportedly forced to close after a customer claimed to have found a crack pipe in their order.

The customer claims to have made the discovery when they visited a McDonalds store on the West Side of Columbus to buy breakfast.

After opening their bag, they allegedly found the pipe inside.

The customer took to Reddit to explain: “Not sure what I should do… Order breakfast from drive thru and a found a crack pipe in the bag… Luckily I’m a adult and not a child opening a happy meal.”

The poster claimed they’d notified the manager about the incident, writing: “I [tried] to give the bag to the manager he didn’t want to take it back.”

Reddit users urged the poster to report the incident to Franklin County Public Health, which forwarded the complaint to Columbus Public Health.

Columbus Public Health then conducted an inspection at the restaurant.

The franchise owner, Alex Mendoza, said that the safety of his customers and team was his “first priority”.

He added: “We’ve begun a thorough internal review of this claim.

“We have no indication that the item came from our restaurant but are continuing to investigate and have contacted local law enforcement to report the matter.”

Following the investigation, the health agency temporarily closed the McDonalds and gave it until 4 January to correct health code violations that it had uncovered.

Health inspectors found numerous violations relating to construction work which was being carried out in the restaurant.

A report claimed that construction workers were moving through the food preparation and customer areas and that construction equipment, debris, trash, and dust were all present in the restaurant.

Following the temporary closure, a statement from McDonald’s corporate said the restaurant reopened on Thursday (21 December), with a spokesperson from Columbus Public Health confirming the restaurant had been cleared to reopen.

Mendoza claims that the closure was nothing to do with the alleged crack pipe.

