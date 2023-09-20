Search icon

News

20th Sep 2023

Martin Lewis shares easy trick to get free £175 in your bank account

Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis shares simple trick to get a free £175 in your bank account

All hail the Money Saving Expert

Martin Lewis has explained the simple way Brits can bag themselves a handy £175.

With Christmas a mere 96 days away (at the time of writing) the money saving expert has started dishing out some early tips on how people can save money ahead of what is for many the most expensive time of year.

And there can’t be many simpler ways than this to land £175 in your bank account, although it will require you having a bit of money to start off with.

In his weekly newsletter, Lewis explained that if you open a seven percent linked saver account with First Direct, they’ll drop £175 in it for you.

To get the money, you’ll need to deposit £1,000 into the account within three months of opening it, but you’ll be able to withdraw it straight away.

The offer only applies to new customers to First Direct.

Using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), you’ll be able to switch accounts in seven working days, and you can expect to see the £175 in your account within 28 days of switching, according to Lewis.

In fact, Lewis rates the First Direct account as one of his top recommendations and one of the best offers if you’re after free cash for switching.

Lewis offered some general advice as well for anyone a bit concerned by the impact Christmas will have on their bank account.

He recommends starting to budget now so that you can work out how much you afford to spend on festivities.

Lewis said this was a better method than starting out with a list of things you want to do and buy.

By budgeting now, you’ll be able to work out what you can and can’t afford early on, and you can then make decisions based on this, which will help avoid going into “a dangerous mindset that may lead to debt or disappointment.”

Related links:

Millions of Brits can expect payment up to £600 to hit bank account over winter

Drivers face fine if they leave engine running to defrost windscreen

Topics:

Martin Lewis,Money

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

Life

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

By Charlie Herbert

Boyfriend who earns three times more than girlfriend called ‘tight’ for asking her to pay half

Cost of living crisis

Boyfriend who earns three times more than girlfriend called ‘tight’ for asking her to pay half

By Steve Hopkins

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

bills

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Your risk of the Zika virus is higher if you’ve visited any of these 23 countries recently

Health

Your risk of the Zika virus is higher if you’ve visited any of these 23 countries recently

By JOE

Michael Gove to employ ‘military planner’ focused on ‘no deal food shortages’

Brexit

Michael Gove to employ ‘military planner’ focused on ‘no deal food shortages’

By Oli Dugmore

Mind-blowing new video explains the science behind the new Lexus Hoverboard

Back to the Future

Mind-blowing new video explains the science behind the new Lexus Hoverboard

By JOE

McDonald’s portion sizes have increased enormously over the years (Video)

Fast Food

McDonald’s portion sizes have increased enormously over the years (Video)

By JOE

Virginia Giuffre ‘unlikely to accept pure financial settlement’ with Prince Andrew

Lawsuit

Virginia Giuffre ‘unlikely to accept pure financial settlement’ with Prince Andrew

By Kieran Galpin

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

By Joseph Loftus

Why Thomas Tuchel isn’t in the dugout for Bayern vs Man United

Bayern Munich

Why Thomas Tuchel isn’t in the dugout for Bayern vs Man United

By Callum Boyle

Chris Evans confirms he’s cancer free eight weeks after diagnosis

Chris Evans confirms he’s cancer free eight weeks after diagnosis

By Joseph Loftus

Louis Theroux announces new episodes of hit BBC series

Louis Theroux announces new episodes of hit BBC series

By Joseph Loftus

Insane Venom 3 plot rumour leaked in now-deleted Sony post

Insane Venom 3 plot rumour leaked in now-deleted Sony post

By Stephen Porzio

‘I’m 24 and my dream is being a housewife – I only date men who follow my strict rules’

Family

‘I’m 24 and my dream is being a housewife – I only date men who follow my strict rules’

By Charlie Herbert

Eden Hazard offered shock route back into football

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard offered shock route back into football

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Millionaire boss tells staff to ‘leave pity city’ after cancelling their bonuses and keeping hers

Millionaire boss tells staff to ‘leave pity city’ after cancelling their bonuses and keeping hers

By Charlie Herbert

UFC Dublin star Reza Madadi recounts how he saved a drowning child

Reza Madadi

UFC Dublin star Reza Madadi recounts how he saved a drowning child

By JOE

The iPhone 7 could have new tech 100 times faster than WiFi

iPhone

The iPhone 7 could have new tech 100 times faster than WiFi

By Ben Kenyon

QUIZ: Can you name the cereal after we pixelated the label?

Cereal

QUIZ: Can you name the cereal after we pixelated the label?

By JOE

Your Christmas present is sorted because the mini Super Nintendo looks absolutely incredible

Tech

Your Christmas present is sorted because the mini Super Nintendo looks absolutely incredible

By Paul Moore

eToro Terms and Conditions

eToro Terms and Conditions

By Angela Kilgannon

Load more stories