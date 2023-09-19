Search icon

19th Sep 2023

Millions of Brits can expect payment up to £600 to hit bank account over winter

Joseph Loftus

Winter is coming

As winter looms ever closer, many people will be worrying about the cost of their energy bills over the cruel upcoming months, but help could be coming for many Brits.

In light of the cost of living crisis, the government has vowed to help some households, offering payments to those eligible.

Winter fuel payments were first offered back in 1997 with people being given up to £300 to help with heating bills. Now, however, in 2023, some people can get an extra £300 on top of this, equalling £600.

This is due to the pensioner cost of living payment on top of the winter fuel payment.

Last year, those eligible for the big payments, got given them during November and January.

This year will be the same.

The money is set to land into the same bank account which your benefits are paid into.

According to GOV.UK, most people should be paid between November and December.

The Sun reports that payments will start on November 1 but if the money hasn’t come through, or you haven’t receive a letter confirming your eligibility, by January 26 2024, people are urged to reach out to the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

If you were born before the 25 September 1957, you’re eligible for the winter fuel payment.

The amount of money you’ll receive will depend on when you were born and if you were in the UK between the 18-24 of September 2023.

If you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957, you can expect to receive £500.

If you were born before 25 September 1943, you will get £600.

If you’re in the right age bracket and you live with another person who also qualifies, you’ll receive between £250 and £350 whereas if you and a partner both qualify and receive additional benefits, you can get up to £600.

