Manchester United winger Antony put on leave of absence

They say they ‘acknowledge the allegations made against Antony’

Manchester United winger, Antony, has been put on a leave of absence after assault claims were made by three women.

Last week, Antony was dropped from the Brazil squad following the abuse allegations made by former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin and two other women.

In a statement made today (September 10), Manchester United revealed that they “acknowledge the allegations made against Antony”.

They added: “Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.”

The club said it condemns acts of violence and abuse, adding they recognise the “importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation”, and “acknowledges the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse”.

Anthony himself commented, saying: “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

“This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

