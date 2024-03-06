Search icon

06th Mar 2024

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

Charlie Herbert

Temperatures in the hot springs can reach boiling point

Yellowstone national park is one of the most breathtaking areas of natural beauty in the world.

The area is perhaps best known for its hot springs and geysers, but whilst spectacular, they can also prove to be very dangerous.

Yellowstone sits above one of the largest magma chambers on the planet, causing extremely hot water to make its way to the surface in pools.

The geothermal springs, pools and geysers average around 93°C (199°F) at the surface, and only get hotter further down.

The heat of these springs make them extremely dangerous and they should never be swam in.

Sadly, one man died in June 2016 after falling into one of these pool, demonstrating just how careful people should be around them.

Details have his death were later released by park officials.

Colin Scott, 23, and his sister were reportedly looking for somewhere to ‘hot pot’ – where people take a dip in hot springs.

Colin Scott was hiking through a prohibited area of Yellowstone with his sister searching for a pool to ‘soak in’ (Facebook)

But whilst he was trying to test the temperature of one particular spring near Porkchop Geyser, he slipped and fell in.

His body was found later that day, floating in the water, the Guardian reports.

When his body was found, the water temperature had risen to boiling point at around 100C. Portions of Colin Scott’s head, upper torso and hands were visible in the hot spring.

US park ranger Phil Strehle wrote in an incident report: “Due to the report of the individual not previously visible, a lack of movement, suspected extreme temperatures, and indications of several thermal burns, the subject was determined to be deceased.”

Emergency services were unable to reach Scott’s body due to the “volatile” thermal area they were in and were eventually forced to abandon their recovery efforts due to an incoming lightning storm.

By the time they returned the next day, the high acidity and heat of the water had caused Scott’s body to dissolve, leaving nothing but his wallet and flip flops.

Yellowstone’s hot springs have an average temperature of 93°C (Getty)

The incident report noted: “The consensus among the rescue/recovery team was that the extreme heat of the hot spring, coupled with its acidic nature, dissolved the remains.”

Footage from Scott’s phone recorded the moment he fell in and his sister’s efforts to rescue him. Officials chose not to release this footage

‘Hot potting’ is in fact illegal in Yellowstone because of instance such as this.

Deputy chief ranger Lorant Veress told a local news station, KULR-TV, Scott and his sister had been hiking through a prohibited area of the park and were “specifically moving in that area for a place that they could potentially get into and soak.”

The National Park Service advises visitors not to stray from boardwalks and trails in thermal areas.

“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” service says.

