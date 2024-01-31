Search icon

News

31st Jan 2024

Liverpool youngster escapes red card after brutally ‘punching’ Man United player in the face

Nina McLaughlin

“There should be no place for that behaviour in football.”

A young Liverpool player somehow evaded a red card after it looked like he punched a player from the opposite team.

Luca Furnell-Hill has played for Liverpool’s youth clubs since 2022, and was taking part in the U18 match against Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

However, the 17-year-old caused a ruckus after he appeared to punch United’s Ethan Wheatley in the face.

The ref failed to send the youngster off the pitch, even though replays made it pretty clear that contact was made.

Despite this incident, United still came out on top of the game, winning 4-3 against Liverpool, with Wheatley himself even bagging a goal.

In the U18s league, United are smashing it, having won 14 out of 14 matches so far this season, and bagging a whopping 42 points.

However, after the match, all anyone wanted to discuss was Furnell-Hill’s brutal punching of his opponent.

One person wrote: “Omds that Liverpool u18 fella just right hooked the united guy in the face??”

A second said: “A punch from the Liverpool player but NO RED CARD!”

While a third put: “He should be released from the academy that Liverpool player.”

“Disgusting… Has to be punished after,” a fourth said.

A fifth even went so far as to call for the kid to be banned from the game: “Liverpool’s Luca Furnell-Hill should be banned for his violent conduct. There should be no place for that behaviour in football.”

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko involved in furious bust-up after Forest win

Ben White

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko involved in furious bust-up after Forest win

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool announce All Or Nothing-style series for Jurgen Klopp’s final season

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool announce All Or Nothing-style series for Jurgen Klopp’s final season

By Charlie Herbert

PSG considering move for Marcus Rashford

Football

PSG considering move for Marcus Rashford

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ofgem director resigns over energy price cap hike

cost of living

Ofgem director resigns over energy price cap hike

By April Curtin

Science says these 8 things will prove you’re smarter than the average human

Science

Science says these 8 things will prove you’re smarter than the average human

By Ben Kenyon

Family of Shamima Begum considering legal action after decision to revoke British citizenship

ISIS

Family of Shamima Begum considering legal action after decision to revoke British citizenship

By Simon Lloyd

Apple ordered to pay back £11 BILLION in taxes to Ireland

Apple

Apple ordered to pay back £11 BILLION in taxes to Ireland

By Declan Cashin

NEVER celebrate too early…a lesson learned the hard way

News

NEVER celebrate too early…a lesson learned the hard way

By Simon Lloyd

Three people shot outside north London tube station

Crime

Three people shot outside north London tube station

By James Dawson

Animal shelter launches ‘neuter your ex’ special ahead of Valentine’s Day

Animal shelter launches ‘neuter your ex’ special ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s to release their spiciest burger ever

Burger

McDonald’s to release their spiciest burger ever

By Charlie Herbert

Woman seriously injured after being mistakenly dumped in a bin lorry and compacted four times

Woman seriously injured after being mistakenly dumped in a bin lorry and compacted four times

By Nina McLaughlin

Footballer’s wife divides people after praising daughter for ‘punching bully’

Bully

Footballer’s wife divides people after praising daughter for ‘punching bully’

By Charlie Herbert

‘Bee-friendly’ bus stops being installed in UK city

‘Bee-friendly’ bus stops being installed in UK city

By Nina McLaughlin

Odds on next Liverpool manager shift dramatically with one clear favourite

Odds on next Liverpool manager shift dramatically with one clear favourite

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

South Park creators sign $900 million deal for more seasons and movies

Entertainment

South Park creators sign $900 million deal for more seasons and movies

By Danny Jones

Holly Holm predicted Ronda Rousey’s downfall before her UFC debut (Video)

Holly Holm

Holly Holm predicted Ronda Rousey’s downfall before her UFC debut (Video)

By Patrick McCarry

Liverpool claim Barcelona lied about Philippe Coutinho’s transfer fee

Barcelona

Liverpool claim Barcelona lied about Philippe Coutinho’s transfer fee

By Darragh Murphy

Tyson Fury’s physical transformation is verging on the ridiculous now

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s physical transformation is verging on the ridiculous now

By Darragh Murphy

OFFICIAL: Season 2 of Dirty John will be made

TV

OFFICIAL: Season 2 of Dirty John will be made

By Paul Moore

This is what happens when you piss off Robert Lewandowski during a World Cup qualifier

Kazakhstan

This is what happens when you piss off Robert Lewandowski during a World Cup qualifier

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories