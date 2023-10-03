Heinz launches three ‘spicy’ new Baked Beanz flavours

Two of the nation’s favourite dishes collide

Heinz has launched three spice-inspired baked beans flavours to celebrate National Curry Week, in a move that may divide fans.

The new flavours arrive after research commissioned by Heinz revealed 40 per cent of Brits are adding spices to their Beanz at home for an extra kick of flavour. Meanwhile, a fifth (19 per cent) say they actively seek spicy food and 70 per cent said when it comes to their spice palate, they like a bit of heat.

With classic curry spices being indulged by Brits the most – paprika (26 per cent), chilli powder (23 per cent), ginger (22 per cent) and curry powder (20 per cent) – Heinz decided to create some bold new flavours for spice and beans lovers alike.

The all new Beanz Flavourz are:

Heinz Beanz Tikka: Beanz in a creamy Tikka Masala style sauce. With warming spices these Beanz are tangy and tasty.

Heinz Beanz Jalfrezi: Beanz in a rich Jalfrezi style sauce. These have a kick of flavour with punchy spices and are deliciously indulgent.

Heinz Beanz Vindaloo: Beanz in a fiery Vindaloo style sauce. With a kick of chilli, these Beanz have some serious bite if you like ‘em hot.

The new flavours have been inspired by the famous British love for curry. In a survey of 2,000 British adults, almost half (49 per cent) said they eat Indian cuisine at least three times per month.

It’s no surprise Heinz chose the Chicken Tikka Masala for one of the flavours either with 29 per cent saying it’s their ultimate favourite curry. The research also revealed 43 per cent eat baked beans at least once a week, so this is truly a meeting of two of the nation’s favourite dishes

Alessandra de Dreuille, Director of Meals and Insights from Heinz, said: “We think it’s about time that two of the nation’s favourite dishes, curry and Heinz Beanz, came together, and as soon as we heard that Brits were adding spice to their Beanz, we knew we were on to something!

“We’ve been hard at work perfecting these recipes that are guaranteed to tingle your taste buds. So, whether it’s Jalfrezi Beanz on Toast, Tikka Beanz with a side of naan, or even Vindaloo Beanz for those that can handle the heat, our new Beanz Flavourz are sure to be the Beanz you don’t know you love yet.”

You could even use the beans as a base for an actual curry

Heinz Beanz Flavourz will be hitting supermarket shelves in Asda stores from October 5 just in time for National Curry Week, and will cost £1.40. Simply heat through in the microwave and serve generously over warm naan, or alongside your favourite curry.

You can find the list of participating stores here.

