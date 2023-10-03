Search icon

News

03rd Oct 2023

Heinz launches three ‘spicy’ new Baked Beanz flavours

Charlie Herbert

Heinz launches three 'spicy' new Baked Beanz flavours

Two of the nation’s favourite dishes collide

Heinz has launched three spice-inspired baked beans flavours to celebrate National Curry Week, in a move that may divide fans.

The new flavours arrive after research commissioned by Heinz revealed 40 per cent of Brits are adding spices to their Beanz at home for an extra kick of flavour. Meanwhile, a fifth (19 per cent) say they actively seek spicy food and 70 per cent said when it comes to their spice palate, they like a bit of heat.

With classic curry spices being indulged by Brits the most – paprika (26 per cent), chilli powder (23 per cent), ginger (22 per cent) and curry powder (20 per cent) – Heinz decided to create some bold new flavours for spice and beans lovers alike.

The all new Beanz Flavourz are:

  • Heinz Beanz Tikka: Beanz in a creamy Tikka Masala style sauce. With warming spices these Beanz are tangy and tasty.
  • Heinz Beanz Jalfrezi: Beanz in a rich Jalfrezi style sauce. These have a kick of flavour with punchy spices and are deliciously indulgent.
  • Heinz Beanz Vindaloo: Beanz in a fiery Vindaloo style sauce. With a kick of chilli, these Beanz have some serious bite if you like ‘em hot.  

The new flavours have been inspired by the famous British love for curry. In a survey of 2,000 British adults, almost half (49 per cent) said they eat Indian cuisine at least three times per month.

(Heinz)

It’s no surprise Heinz chose the Chicken Tikka Masala for one of the flavours either with 29 per cent saying it’s their ultimate favourite curry. The research also revealed 43 per cent eat baked beans at least once a week, so this is truly a meeting of two of the nation’s favourite dishes

Alessandra de Dreuille, Director of Meals and Insights from Heinz, said: “We think it’s about time that two of the nation’s favourite dishes, curry and Heinz Beanz, came together, and as soon as we heard that Brits were adding spice to their Beanz, we knew we were on to something!

“We’ve been hard at work perfecting these recipes that are guaranteed to tingle your taste buds. So, whether it’s Jalfrezi Beanz on Toast, Tikka Beanz with a side of naan, or even Vindaloo Beanz for those that can handle the heat, our new Beanz Flavourz are sure to be the Beanz you don’t know you love yet.”

You could even use the beans as a base for an actual curry

Heinz Beanz Flavourz will be hitting supermarket shelves in Asda stores from October 5 just in time for National Curry Week, and will cost £1.40. Simply heat through in the microwave and serve generously over warm naan, or alongside your favourite curry.

You can find the list of participating stores here.

Related links:

Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce inspired by controversial combination

Heinz drops new ketchup-filled hash browns

Aldi launches new ‘Domino’s inspired’ delivery service with pizzas for just £4

Topics:

Baked beans,Curry,Heinz

RELATED ARTICLES

Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce inspired by controversial combination

Heinz

Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce inspired by controversial combination

By Charlie Herbert

Heinz drops new ketchup-filled hash browns

hash brown

Heinz drops new ketchup-filled hash browns

By Charlie Herbert

Heinz settles age-old ketchup in the fridge debate

Food

Heinz settles age-old ketchup in the fridge debate

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

David Fuller: Inquiry launched into hospital electrician’s morgue sex attacks

Kent

David Fuller: Inquiry launched into hospital electrician’s morgue sex attacks

By Steve Hopkins

These are the new Top Gear hosts joining Chris Evans…

Chris Evans

These are the new Top Gear hosts joining Chris Evans…

By JOE

Ryanair have made important changes to the way you travel

Ryanair

Ryanair have made important changes to the way you travel

By Conor Heneghan

Let Shamima Begum come to Netherlands, says Dutch husband of Isis teenager

ISIS

Let Shamima Begum come to Netherlands, says Dutch husband of Isis teenager

By Wil Jones

Pfizer makes Covid pill that cuts hospitalisations and deaths by 89%

Breaking

Pfizer makes Covid pill that cuts hospitalisations and deaths by 89%

By Kieran Galpin

Is Duracell’s Star Wars epic the greatest Christmas advert ever made? (Video)

Advert

Is Duracell’s Star Wars epic the greatest Christmas advert ever made? (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

animal rescue

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

By Steve Hopkins

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

By Joseph Loftus

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

Bradley Lowery

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

Football

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

By Callum Boyle

‘Beast from the East’: Met Office responds to claims UK will be ‘battered by months of snow’

The Met Office

‘Beast from the East’: Met Office responds to claims UK will be ‘battered by months of snow’

By Steve Hopkins

Pep Guardiola once fined himself after making comment to Phil Foden

Football

Pep Guardiola once fined himself after making comment to Phil Foden

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka explains the truth behind those Liverpool rumours

Arsenal

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka explains the truth behind those Liverpool rumours

By Tom Victor

Watch as armed robber is thwarted by dildo-throwing sex shop employees

Crime

Watch as armed robber is thwarted by dildo-throwing sex shop employees

By Paul Moore

John Kavanagh predicts Conor McGregor return in 2018

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh predicts Conor McGregor return in 2018

By Ben Kiely

Man United have been the Premier League’s best team since Cristiano Ronaldo left

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United have been the Premier League’s best team since Cristiano Ronaldo left

By Rory Fleming

Jose Mourinho springs a pleasant surprise as he names his first Manchester United team

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho springs a pleasant surprise as he names his first Manchester United team

By Conan Doherty

Full ratings for England and Scotland as hosts retain Calcutta Cup in nail-biter

2022 Six Nations

Full ratings for England and Scotland as hosts retain Calcutta Cup in nail-biter

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories