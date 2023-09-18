Aldi launches new ‘Domino’s inspired’ delivery service with pizzas for just £4

The supermarket will be serving its new Ultimate Takeaway range to customers in a matter of weeks

Wave goodbye to expensive takeaways as Aldi have announced their first ever pizza delivery service.

If you’re living in Manchester, Edinburgh, or Cardiff you’re in look as on Tuesday October 3, the supermarket chain is dropping its “Ultimate Takeaway” range.

The range includes a variety of pizzas inspired by Dominos including The Meaty One, The Banger, and the Texas Style BBQ Chicken and Bacon.

Customers who can’t wait to try out the new pizzas can pre-order already for just £3.99 with no delivery cost.

Aldi is launching its own pizza delivery service in three cities including Edinburgh. https://t.co/eJjvYzVpQa pic.twitter.com/bUovIryNtd — STV News (@STVNews) September 18, 2023

The new service is also set to coincide with the start of Fresher’s Week for many students across the UK.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK said: “With prices of takeaways soaring, we’re excited to be able to offer shoppers delicious pizzas at a fraction of the price of expensive high-street chains.

“The quality ingredients and affordable price of the Ultimate Takeaway range will no doubt change people’s idea of the supermarket pizza. Better yet, we’re thrilled to be able to deliver this product hot to shoppers’ doors and truly treat our customers to the full takeaway experience.”

The new menu includes:

The Meaty One (534g) – sizzling sausage and meatballs

The Banger – smoky and spicy hotdog

The Texas Style BBQ Chicken & Bacon – BBQ sauce base, chicken, and smoky bacon

This is definitely worth a try.

The full range can be purchased in Aldi stores and via Click and Collect from October 9.

Related links: