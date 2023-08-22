Heinz drops new ketchup-filled hash browns

You didn’t think hash browns could get better did you?

In the breakfast world, there are few debates that rage as intensely as whether hash browns belong on a full English breakfast.

But what about if they’re filled with ketchup?

Well, just when you thought hash browns couldn’t get any better, Heinz are here to take your breakfast to the next level yet again, with a delicious take on a kitchen favourite.

Available exclusively in Iceland, the new Heinz Tomato Ketchup Filled Hash Browns combines the unmistakable taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with hash browns for the perfect accompaniment to your breakfast.

The new recipe is another step from Heinz into frozen meals and filled hash browns following the arrival of a Baked Beanz-filled version in late 2022.

Available in Iceland stores next week (from August 28), the breakfast hybrid can be snapped up for £3 per pack.

Whether an accompaniment or some bacon and eggs, or just something to have in a sandwich as a beautifully carb-y treat, these have got to be worth a try.

Sophie Higgins, Head of Growth Platform, New Ventures at Heinz, said: “When it comes to Tomato Ketchup, it always has to be Heinz. And now when it comes to hash browns, it really has to be Heinz too, whether it’s beanz or ketchup!

“We’re so excited to be bringing our Heinz Tomato Ketchup Filled Hash Browns to our filled hash brown family. Heinz Tomato Ketchup is truly a global favourite, so it made complete sense to combine it with another classic family favourite, perfect for any mealtime.

“Here at Heinz, we’re continuing in our mission to find exciting ways to combine our beloved varieties with other iconic foods, flavours, and tastes, or even thinking about the food of the future. Keep an eye out for what comes next!”

Andrew Staniland, Group Buying Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re constantly looking to bring new and exciting innovations to our customers, and we cannot wait to see their reaction to this one-of-a-kind product.

“Following the success of the Heinz Beanz Filled Hash Browns, it was time to introduce a new Heinz frozen product to the range, aimed at bringing delight to our breakfast-loving customers, so they can enjoy a double amount of Heinz with their sausage and egg.”

