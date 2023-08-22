Search icon

Food

22nd Aug 2023

Heinz drops new ketchup-filled hash browns

Charlie Herbert

Ketchup filled hash browns

You didn’t think hash browns could get better did you?

In the breakfast world, there are few debates that rage as intensely as whether hash browns belong on a full English breakfast.

But what about if they’re filled with ketchup?

Well, just when you thought hash browns couldn’t get any better, Heinz are here to take your breakfast to the next level yet again, with a delicious take on a kitchen favourite. 

Available exclusively in Iceland, the new Heinz Tomato Ketchup Filled Hash Browns combines the unmistakable taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with hash browns for the perfect accompaniment to your breakfast. 

The new recipe is another step from Heinz into frozen meals and filled hash browns following the arrival of a Baked Beanz-filled version in late 2022.  

(Heinz)

Available in Iceland stores next week (from August 28), the breakfast hybrid can be snapped up for £3 per pack.

Whether an accompaniment or some bacon and eggs, or just something to have in a sandwich as a beautifully carb-y treat, these have got to be worth a try.

Sophie Higgins, Head of Growth Platform, New Ventures at Heinz, said: “When it comes to Tomato Ketchup, it always has to be Heinz. And now when it comes to hash browns, it really has to be Heinz too, whether it’s beanz or ketchup!  

“We’re so excited to be bringing our Heinz Tomato Ketchup Filled Hash Browns to our filled hash brown family. Heinz Tomato Ketchup is truly a global favourite, so it made complete sense to combine it with another classic family favourite, perfect for any mealtime. 

“Here at Heinz, we’re continuing in our mission to find exciting ways to combine our beloved varieties with other iconic foods, flavours, and tastes, or even thinking about the food of the future. Keep an eye out for what comes next!” 

Andrew Staniland, Group Buying Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re constantly looking to bring new and exciting innovations to our customers, and we cannot wait to see their reaction to this one-of-a-kind product.

“Following the success of the Heinz Beanz Filled Hash Browns, it was time to introduce a new Heinz frozen product to the range, aimed at bringing delight to our breakfast-loving customers, so they can enjoy a double amount of Heinz with their sausage and egg.”

Related links:

Football team in Cheddar agrees sponsorship deal with vegan cheese alternative

Heinz settles age-old ketchup in the fridge debate

Cadbury brings back fan favourite after nine years

Aunt Bessie’s beer set to hit supermarket shelves

Topics:

hash brown,Heinz,Ketchup

RELATED ARTICLES

Heinz settles age-old ketchup in the fridge debate

Food

Heinz settles age-old ketchup in the fridge debate

By Charlie Herbert

Heinz launches Hot Cross Bun Mayonnaise

Easter

Heinz launches Hot Cross Bun Mayonnaise

By JOE

Heinz and Absolut team up for vodka pasta sauce inspired by social media craze

absolut

Heinz and Absolut team up for vodka pasta sauce inspired by social media craze

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Chicken Connoisseur is back with a brand new episode of The Pengest Munch

Chicken Connoisseur

Chicken Connoisseur is back with a brand new episode of The Pengest Munch

By Rich Cooper

How to make the ultimate BBQ cheeseburger

bbq

How to make the ultimate BBQ cheeseburger

By Wil Jones

Brits are eating crisps with chopsticks and cutlery to avoid getting greasy hands

Brits are eating crisps with chopsticks and cutlery to avoid getting greasy hands

By Jack Peat

200,000 England fans sign petition for Bank Holiday on Monday

2018 FIFA World Cup

200,000 England fans sign petition for Bank Holiday on Monday

By Kyle Picknell

McDonald’s is bringing a Big Mac with bacon to the UK for the first time

Big Mac

McDonald’s is bringing a Big Mac with bacon to the UK for the first time

By Wil Jones

Billboard goes up in flames outside Burger King to tease new collaboration

Advert

Billboard goes up in flames outside Burger King to tease new collaboration

By Jack Peat

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name

By Joseph Loftus

Sky Sports apologise to Everton after mocking team’s black armbands

Everton

Sky Sports apologise to Everton after mocking team’s black armbands

By Callum Boyle

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Woman shouts ‘get a real job’ at influencers as they take pics outside

Australia

Woman shouts ‘get a real job’ at influencers as they take pics outside

By Charlie Herbert

PSG set world-record asking price for Kylian Mbappe

Football

PSG set world-record asking price for Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Plane passenger sparks outrage after refusing to swap first class seats with 10-year-old

Plane passenger sparks outrage after refusing to swap first class seats with 10-year-old

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor not happy about how Joe Rogan called some of his fights

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor not happy about how Joe Rogan called some of his fights

By Darragh Murphy

New Black Mass trailer shows Johnny Depp in menacing form

Black Mass

New Black Mass trailer shows Johnny Depp in menacing form

By Nooruddean Choudry

Conversations With Friends tackles sexuality the way Normal People tackled sex

BBC

Conversations With Friends tackles sexuality the way Normal People tackled sex

By Rory Cashin

Peter Crouch stars in new music video for Gen Strange by Peace…

Music

Peter Crouch stars in new music video for Gen Strange by Peace…

By JOE

TV pundit slates £89m Paul Pogba as “useless” and brands Pep Guardiola “a fraud”

Eamon Dunphy

TV pundit slates £89m Paul Pogba as “useless” and brands Pep Guardiola “a fraud”

By Robert Redmond

James Corden confirms plans for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spinoff

Carpool Karaoke

James Corden confirms plans for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spinoff

By Ellen Tannam

Load more stories