Greggs have confirmed the return of the Vegan Steak Bake

Vegan Steak Bake lovers, your time is now

With January comes the Festive Bake blues, but it’s all good because Greggs have announced something that might arguably be better is returning.

The bakery has revealed that the beloved pastry is due to return tomorrow (4 January), but it is for a limited time only.

“In case you forgot, the Vegan Steak Bake is a delicious alternative to our original recipe,” they said in an update to fans.

“Layers of golden puff pastry, tasty Quorn pieces, with diced onions and a vegan-friendly gravy… new and improved, but still as drool-worthy as you remember.”

With many people partaking in Veganuary, and hence trying to keep their diet plant-based, it’s the perfect time for the comeback.

*** Please stand by for an important announcement about the Vegan Steak Bake *** pic.twitter.com/i5pqUImsGH — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) January 3, 2024

Fans have flocked to social media to share their excitement for the pastry’s return.

One person said: “How incredibly exciting.”

“Finally. Can you keep it there,” another asked.

“As a meat eater, the vegan steak bake was much better, much more flavour,” a third put.