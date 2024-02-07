Search icon

07th Feb 2024

Fool Me Once is now one of Netflix’s Top 10 shows of all time

Patrick McCarry

“Jealous people do weird, jealous things.”

Fool Me Once has exploded into the Netflix Top 10 for ‘Most Popular TV Show’ (English-speaking), just a month after it was released on the streamer.

The crime thriller, based on a Harlan Coben book, stars Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, a grieving widow drawn into a gripping whodunnit after her husband and sister are slain, over a short period of time. The series itself is elevated by a star turn from Adeel Akktar, who plays DS Sami Kierce, lead investigator on the case.

Fool Me Once surges into Top 10

Netflix regularly posts The Top 10 most popular titles in Films, TV, Non-English Films and Non-English TV. The list is based on views in their first 91 days on Netflix, and rounded to the nearest 100,000 hours.

Fool Me Once, in just 35 days, has had 545 million hours viewed [equated to just under 85 million views]. There are eight episodes in the limited series of the Harlan Coben thriller.

That high number of views has seen it vault into the TV top 10, into ninth place. Season one of The Witcher drops to 10th while Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story falls to 11th.

Given that Fool Me Once still has 46 days left to amass ‘hours viewed’, there is a high possibility that it could end up as high as third in the all-time TV list – currently occupied by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Fool Me Once is currently No.5 in the weekly Netflix Top 10, in America. It has occupied that position for five straight weeks, since its’ January 1 release date. It is No.3 in the weekly chart for Spain, Turkey and Portugal, No.5 in Ireland and No.4 in the United Kingdom (taking a random sampling). If it continues to get those big views, there is an outside chance it could even surpass season four of the popular Stranger Things.

Another Adeel Akhtar gem on Netflix

For anyone that watched Fool Me Once and enjoyed the performance of Adeel Akhtar, he has a great role in a movie that Netflix currently has available.

He plays Faisal in the 2010 movie, Four Lions. Here is what we wrote about the film when Netflix made it available, last year:

‘Directed by Chris Morris (Brass Eye, I’m Alan Partridge), who also co-wrote the script with Jesse Armstrong (Succession, In The Loop) and Sam Bain (Peep Show, Babylon), Four Lions tells the story of a group of radicalised young British Muslim men who aspire to be suicide bombers.

‘The darkly comedic movie is fronted by an incredible performance by Riz Ahmed (Nightcrawler, Sound of Metal), as the sorta-leader of the foursome of Muslim men, and the movie also features an early career appearance by Benedict Cumberbatch, as a negotiator from the UK’s Special Branch.’

Adeel Akhtar has also appeared in Ali & Ava, Sherwood and Murder Mystery, which stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

