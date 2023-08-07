Five-year-old boy dies in tragic quad bike accident

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

A five-year-old has died following a tragic quad bike incident on holiday in Co. Kerry, Ireland.

The incident occurred on private property near Castlegregory on Sunday afternoon (August 6).

The Irish police service, An Garda Síochána, and emergency services rushed to the scene where the boy had been severely injured in the accident.

It was confirmed that he later tragically passed away from his injuries.

It is believed the boy was over from the UK, visiting close relatives in the area over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A Garda spokesperson said in a press release to JOE:

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property, in near Castlegregory, Co. Kerry on Sunday afternoon, 5th August 2023. A child (boy) later passed away from his injuries. “A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time. An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively. “No further information is being made available at this time.”

Rest in peace.