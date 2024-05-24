F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Follow the race live in our hub

You can follow the race live here.

Formula 1 returns this weekend with the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

You can follow the event live in our hub above, just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling for updates.

In the previous F1 race of the season, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, the dominant Max Verstappen recorded another convincing victory on the Italian track.

Verstappen has a 48-point lead in the drivers’ championship, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second place. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is in third place.

The Dutch driver will be confident of adding to that tally this weekend in Monte Carlo. Verstappen won the race in 2023 and 2021.

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Formula 1 across the weekend.

The schedule for the weekend’s racing is as follows:

Friday, May 24

Practice 1: 12:05 pm.

Practice 2: 2 pm.

Saturday, May 25

Practice 3: 11:15 am.

Qualifying: 3 pm.

Sunday, May 26

Race: 2 pm.

You can watch highlights of the practice and qualifying sessions on Channel 4 on Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Highlights of the race will be shown at 6:30 pm on Sunday on Channel 4.

