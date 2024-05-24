Search icon

News

24th May 2024

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Follow the race live in our hub

SportsJOE

You can follow the race live here.

Formula 1 returns this weekend with the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

You can follow the event live in our hub above, just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling for updates.

In the previous F1 race of the season, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, the dominant Max Verstappen recorded another convincing victory on the Italian track.

Verstappen has a 48-point lead in the drivers’ championship, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second place. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is in third place.

The Dutch driver will be confident of adding to that tally this weekend in Monte Carlo. Verstappen won the race in 2023 and 2021.

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Formula 1 across the weekend.

The schedule for the weekend’s racing is as follows:

Friday, May 24

  • Practice 1: 12:05 pm.
  • Practice 2: 2 pm.

Saturday, May 25

  • Practice 3: 11:15 am.
  • Qualifying: 3 pm.

Sunday, May 26

  • Race: 2 pm.

You can watch highlights of the practice and qualifying sessions on Channel 4 on Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Highlights of the race will be shown at 6:30 pm on Sunday on Channel 4.

Please drink responsibly.

Read more:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Straight dad proudly wears skirts and heels to fight gender stereotypes

Straight dad proudly wears skirts and heels to fight gender stereotypes

By Nina McLaughlin

Jose Mourinho in line for shock return to Chelsea

Chelsea

Jose Mourinho in line for shock return to Chelsea

By Ryan Price

Man United forced into kit change for FA Cup final

FA Cup

Man United forced into kit change for FA Cup final

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

celebrity

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

By Ryan Price

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

Catholic

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

By Joseph Loftus

Experts warn of rise in ‘mutant super rats’ invading homes

News

Experts warn of rise in ‘mutant super rats’ invading homes

By Ryan Price

Doge meme dog, Kabosu, has died aged 18

Doge meme dog, Kabosu, has died aged 18

By Nina McLaughlin

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

By Charlie Herbert

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

celebrity

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

By Ryan Price

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

Boxing

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

By Ryan Price

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

Erik Ten Hag

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

By Callum Boyle

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

By JOE

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

George Miller

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

Clint Eastwood

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

Football

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

By Ryan Price

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

Erik Ten Hag

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

By Callum Boyle

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By Ryan Price

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

Arsenal

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

By Callum Boyle

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

Catholic

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories