Emma Watson explains what being ‘self-partnered’ means to her

She famously described herself as “self-partnered” back in 2019

Emma Watson has spoken out and clarified what it means to be “self-partnered”.

In a new British Vogue cover story, the 33-year-old opened up about her personal life and spoke candidly about some remarks she made in an interview back in 2019.

Speaking to Vogue four years ago, Watson said that she was happy being single despite dating around.

Emma Watson covers the January 2024 issue of British Vogue



She said at the time: “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like: ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Now, speaking with the magazine following a handful of different relationships, Watson explained what she meant by the term “self-partnered”, saying that being “self-partnered” isn’t “necessarily about me celebrating being single”.

She added: “Getting to the point when I was 30, I was realising: ‘Oh, maybe I’ve figured out some things about how to care for myself better – maybe quite well, actually.’ And taking pride in that.”

Watson said that while she enjoys her single or “self-partnered” life, it’s also important to have a good group around you. She claims that those around her motivate her and inspire her more.

