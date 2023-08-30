Search icon

Entertainment

30th Aug 2023

Daniel Radcliffe shows off incredible transformation after getting stacked for TV role

Steve Hopkins

Harry got hench

Daniel Radcliffe might have finally outgrown the title of boy wizard, with pictures emerging showing him ripped to shreds.

The actor, best known for his role as Harry Potter, has clearly been hitting the weights, and he’s undergone a pretty magical transformation.

The 34-year-old first lifted a wand as Harry Potter in the film series of the same name, age 12, featuring in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

He then went to star in the likes of The Woman in Black, The Lost City and Now You See Me 2.

For the last few years though, Radcliffe’s been playing the lead in TBS comedy series, Miracle Workers, where he appears as a different character in each season.

In the most recent, he plays road warrior Sid, who lives in a postnuclear apocalyptic world. And in the finale, he shows just what miracles he’s been working on his physique.

His big muscles made it relatively easy for him to fight robots and dismember them in a rage.

This isn’t the first time Radcliffe has stripped off for a role, but he’s never been this jacked before.

In 2007, age 17, he starred in the play Equus, in both the West End and Broadway and went the Full Monty.

Radcliffe was recently asked if he’d ever return to the world of wizarding, as the new live-acton Harry Potter TV series was announced.

While a new cast is set to take on the iconic roles, many Potter fans hoped Radcliffe would return, even for just a cameo role.

Radcliffe told ComicBook.com:”My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. “But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Related links:

AI used to create Harry Potter where everyone is stacked

Daniel Radcliffe opens up about prospect of new actor taking on role of Harry Potter

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo gives up hat-trick penalty to teammate who then misses it

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo gives up hat-trick penalty to teammate who then misses it

By Callum Boyle

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by car in UK holiday park tragedy pictured as woman arrested

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by car in UK holiday park tragedy pictured as woman arrested

By Steve Hopkins

Sofyan Ambrabat’s agent provides update on Man United move

Football

Sofyan Ambrabat’s agent provides update on Man United move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Smallville actress arrested for alleged sex trafficking

Alison Mack

Smallville actress arrested for alleged sex trafficking

By Wil Jones

Twitch streamer Kristina “Kika” Dukic found dead aged 21

Bullying

Twitch streamer Kristina “Kika” Dukic found dead aged 21

By Danny Jones

The huge budgets for Game of Thrones Season 8 should see the return of Ghost

The huge budgets for Game of Thrones Season 8 should see the return of Ghost

By Paul Moore

The Undertaker’s entrance with classic Nintendo music is the funniest thing you’ll see today

Super Mario

The Undertaker’s entrance with classic Nintendo music is the funniest thing you’ll see today

By Wil Jones

Super Star Wars fan edited Obi-Wan Kenobi into a two and a half hour movie to prove one point

Disney

Super Star Wars fan edited Obi-Wan Kenobi into a two and a half hour movie to prove one point

By Simon Bland

HBO reveals when Game of Thrones will return to our screens

Game of Thrones

HBO reveals when Game of Thrones will return to our screens

By Kate Demolder

Phillip Schofield takes action to secure wealth after admitting his TV career is ‘over’

ITV

Phillip Schofield takes action to secure wealth after admitting his TV career is ‘over’

By Steve Hopkins

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

Football

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

By Callum Boyle

Study reveals what £15 would have bought you 15 years ago compared to now

Inflation

Study reveals what £15 would have bought you 15 years ago compared to now

By Jack Peat

Woman shows how to change duvet cover in 90 seconds

bedding

Woman shows how to change duvet cover in 90 seconds

By JOE

First pictures of hero police sergeant who died after being hit by train while saving man

nottinghamshire police

First pictures of hero police sergeant who died after being hit by train while saving man

By JOE

Brave 20-year-old given £5,000 by Jack Grealish dies after cancer fight

Football

Brave 20-year-old given £5,000 by Jack Grealish dies after cancer fight

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Your smartphone is doing some grim things to your brain – here’s what you need to know

Apple

Your smartphone is doing some grim things to your brain – here’s what you need to know

By Kyle Picknell

Priti Patel stays on as Home Secretary as Boris Johnson launches major reshuffle

Boris Johnson

Priti Patel stays on as Home Secretary as Boris Johnson launches major reshuffle

By Steve Hopkins

Personal trainer sheds light on the secrets of ‘before and after’ photos

Bodybuilding

Personal trainer sheds light on the secrets of ‘before and after’ photos

By Alex Roberts

Here are the best cities in the world for students to live in

College

Here are the best cities in the world for students to live in

By Paul Moore

Joe Rogan reveals why Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone is not happening

Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan reveals why Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone is not happening

By Darragh Murphy

Philippe Coutinho’s unusual method of defending free-kicks was inspired by international teammate

Brazil

Philippe Coutinho’s unusual method of defending free-kicks was inspired by international teammate

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories