Search icon

Entertainment

11th Sep 2023

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Steve Hopkins

‘The most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do’

Emma Watson has revealed that everyone wanted to be on set to see her “incest” moment during the Harry Potter series and described it as “the most horrifying thing”.

While the intimate moment wasn’t in fact incest, the 33-year-old said it certainly felt like it.

In the final movie of the iconic franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Watson’s character, Hermione, has to get close with one of her co-stars.

While, for the fans, the scene was a long time coming, that didn’t make it any easier for Watson, or her co-star, Rupert Grint.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley, was like a brother to Watson.

Watson told Jonathan Ross in 2012: “We did the kiss two weeks ago, and it was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do.

“Not because Rupert isn’t lovely, and there are millions of girls out there who would probably chop their left arm off to kiss him, but it just felt like incest. That’s the only way I can describe it.

“The great thing about kissing is that you close your eyes, so it was fine when I was actually kissing him because I had my eyes closed. So I could not think about the fact that it was him. “The worst bit is when we had to open our eyes and look at each other because then it was just like, and then we couldn’t keep going.”

Watson spoke about the kiss again during the HBO reunion special, Return To Hogwarts, which came out last year, and it seems her feelings hadn’t changed one bit.

“Obviously us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us have ever had to go through”, Watson said. Grint had little to add, saying only, “yeah.”

The scene, Watson revealed, was “meant to be this dramatic makeout, but we [her and Rupert] just kept laughing.”

The kiss, she added, “felt wrong on every level”, because her, Grint and Daniel Radcliffe “are so much siblings” having grown up together on the set of Harry Potter.

Radcliffe, who played the boy wizard, admitted he did nothing to ease the tension, saying he was a bit of a d***” about the whole thing.

“I did not make this better, because I’ve been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d*** about this and was like, ‘I’m gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss,'” he recalled.

“I’m sorry about that, guys.”

Watson added: “Everyone wanted to be on set for it. ‘Cause everyone was like, ‘This is gonna be good, guys’.”

Related links:

Daniel Radcliffe shows off incredible transformation after getting stacked for TV role

Emma Watson admits she was ‘taken aback’ at Rupert Grint’s reunion comments

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

Topics:

Daniel Radcliffe,emma watson,Harry Potter,rupert grint

RELATED ARTICLES

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

Film

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

By Steve Hopkins

Harry Potter publisher killed in speedboat accident

boat accident

Harry Potter publisher killed in speedboat accident

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request for a mistrial

Amber Heard

Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request for a mistrial

By Danny Jones

After being sacked by Marvel, James Gunn now looks set to write Suicide Squad 2 for DC

Entertainment

After being sacked by Marvel, James Gunn now looks set to write Suicide Squad 2 for DC

By Rudi Kinsella

Driving expert explains common road sign that has left people confused

Driving

Driving expert explains common road sign that has left people confused

By Tobi Akingbade

Twitter reacts to I’m A Celeb finale

feature-homepage

Twitter reacts to I’m A Celeb finale

By JOE

Love Island’s Eyal Booker was in cheesy pop band, and they are seriously cringe

Eyal Booker

Love Island’s Eyal Booker was in cheesy pop band, and they are seriously cringe

By Wil Jones

The viral star being called ‘The Real David Brent’

David Brent

The viral star being called ‘The Real David Brent’

By Wil Jones

Welsh and Irish legends criticise officials’ handling of high tackle in South Africa win

Rugby

Welsh and Irish legends criticise officials’ handling of high tackle in South Africa win

By JOE

Heung-min Son couldn’t take selfie with fan because of strict rule

Football

Heung-min Son couldn’t take selfie with fan because of strict rule

By Callum Boyle

Tourist sparks outrage after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with Copenhagen statue

America

Tourist sparks outrage after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with Copenhagen statue

By JOE

Woman, 33, dies from rare disorder after doctors told her it was all in her head

Woman, 33, dies from rare disorder after doctors told her it was all in her head

By Joseph Loftus

Miriam Margolyes says she regrets ‘lack of discipline’ as she issues health update

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes says she regrets ‘lack of discipline’ as she issues health update

By Steve Hopkins

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produces ridiculous pass from his own box for Hungary

Dominik Szboszlai

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produces ridiculous pass from his own box for Hungary

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Joe Rogan defends podcast and apologises to Spotify amid covid misinformation backlash

Coronavirus

Joe Rogan defends podcast and apologises to Spotify amid covid misinformation backlash

By Danny Jones

Diego Maradona ‘singing’ Bob Marley is something to behold

Alcohol

Diego Maradona ‘singing’ Bob Marley is something to behold

By Nooruddean Choudry

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selects his starting XI a month before games

Alex Ferguson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selects his starting XI a month before games

By Robert Redmond

Tipsy John Stones and Kyle Walker share tender heart to heart on Man City parade

Football

Tipsy John Stones and Kyle Walker share tender heart to heart on Man City parade

By Callum Boyle

5 ways to win an eating competition…

Competition

5 ways to win an eating competition…

By Matt Stanger

Apocalyptic scenes as train grinds to a halt in the middle of blazing wildfires

Climate Change

Apocalyptic scenes as train grinds to a halt in the middle of blazing wildfires

By Jack Peat

Load more stories