Search icon

News

29th Sep 2023

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

Steve Hopkins

Eight other children were taken to hospital

Two people have died after a school bus overturned on the M53 on Friday morning.

Two pupils were taken to Alder Hey children’s hospital with “serious injuries” and eight others were taken to other hospitals after the collision on the M53 in Cheshire shortly before 8.30am. Other children on the bus, which was carrying 54 people, were treated at the scene, police announced at a press conference this afternoon.

The driver of the bus and a 14-year-old girl died, chief superintendent Graeme Robson said.

Alder Hey hospital earlier declared a major incident and said it was treating a number of patients after the collision on the motorway, on the border with Merseyside.

“We will continue to support and liaise with families directly and are unable to share any further details of individual patients at this time,” the hospital earlier daid.

“Our emergency department is currently extremely busy. We would ask parents to only bring their children to the department if it is urgent. All other appointments and services are running as normal.”

A second hospital, Arrowe Park in Wirral, and the North West ambulance service also declared major incidents after the collision between the coach and a car.

According to a report by the Guardian, motorists said they saw schoolchildren climbing out of the smashed rear window of the overturned coach.

Two schools in Wirral – Calday Grange grammar school and West Kirby grammar school – said their bus was involved in the collision.

The ambulance service said that as of 10.30am, one female patient had been taken to hospital with “major trauma-related injuries” and there were nearly 50 other patients being assessed at the scene.

Merseyside Police advised the public to avoid the crash scene and advised there would be “significant delays.”

Calday Grange grammar school wrote on social media: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today. We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families. Support is available. If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams.”

National Highways said the M53 had been closed in both directions after the incident between junctions five and four towards Liverpool.

School bus overturns ‘with a number of casualties’ after M53 motorway crash

Topics:

bus crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Shocking footage shows moment bus sinks as it crosses flooded road – leaving over 20 dead

Accident

Shocking footage shows moment bus sinks as it crosses flooded road – leaving over 20 dead

By Danny Jones

Twelve children among 46 killed in horror Bulgaria bus crash

Accident

Twelve children among 46 killed in horror Bulgaria bus crash

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Police flooded with messages from swooning admirers after sharing mug shot of drugs suspect

Crime

Police flooded with messages from swooning admirers after sharing mug shot of drugs suspect

By Steve Hopkins

University becomes first in the UK to ban unvaccinated students

Covid

University becomes first in the UK to ban unvaccinated students

By Kieran Galpin

Cadbury’s lose millions after Creme Egg recipe change and none of us are f*cking happy

Cadburys

Cadbury’s lose millions after Creme Egg recipe change and none of us are f*cking happy

By Ben Kenyon

Eight police officers dismissed after claiming mice ate missing half ton of marijuana

Argentina

Eight police officers dismissed after claiming mice ate missing half ton of marijuana

By Reuben Pinder

North Korea warns young people against using slang from the South

K-pop

North Korea warns young people against using slang from the South

By Kieran Galpin

Former Premier League star Daniel Sturridge ordered to pay £22K to man who found his dog

Daniel Sturridge

Former Premier League star Daniel Sturridge ordered to pay £22K to man who found his dog

By Steve Hopkins

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

By Joseph Loftus

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

By Joseph Loftus

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

By Joseph Loftus

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

By Joseph Loftus

Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

By Joseph Loftus

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

Plastic

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Man cuts off his own penis while dreaming about cutting meat

Africa

Man cuts off his own penis while dreaming about cutting meat

By Kieran Galpin

President of Haiti assassinated in his home

assassination

President of Haiti assassinated in his home

By Danny Jones

Arsenal’s forgotten man goes back to his former club after six years and zero games

Arsenal

Arsenal’s forgotten man goes back to his former club after six years and zero games

By Tom Victor

Sergio Aguero clarifies statement on whether Lionel Messi deserves Ballon d’Or

Ballon d'Or

Sergio Aguero clarifies statement on whether Lionel Messi deserves Ballon d’Or

By Kyle Picknell

Spurs offer touching gesture for family of tragic earthquake victim

Football

Spurs offer touching gesture for family of tragic earthquake victim

By JOE

Urgent warning as killer escapes from prison for second time

Crime

Urgent warning as killer escapes from prison for second time

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories